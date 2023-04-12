Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Terrifying Flight Scare After Plane Dropped 4,000 Feet

A little over a month after he and his wife Camila Alves were on board the Lufthansa flight that plummeted thousands of feet during severe turbulence, Matthew McConaughey shares details about the terrifying situation.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During his recent appearance on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, McConaughey described the flight incident. “It’s zero gravity,” the actor stated about the experience. “Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn’t that long — one, two, three, four — and then everything just comes crashing down.”

Matthew McConaughey also said that the situation was a hell of a scare. “A 100% feeling of knowing you have no way to get control of this situation in the moment.”

McConaughey also recalled how his tray table held him in his seat since he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the turbulence. There was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. I just immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on.”

Matthew McConaughey then said that he and Camila ended up holding hands and wondered if another drop was going to happen. “Another one did come,” he recalled. “It was odd. You hear people’s reactions. Some people were ghost silent. Some people had big bursts of laughter. And it was not like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’ It was like, ‘I’m in shock.’”

After the incident, the Frankfurt, Germany-bounded flight rerouted to Washington D.C. McConaughey and Alves, who were on their way to Vietnam, eventually made it to their final destination. Neither of them was injured.

Matthew McConaughey’s Pilot Friend Was Sitting Next to Him During the Chaotic Flight

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey said that his friend, who happened to be a pilot, was sitting next to him during the extreme turbulence incident.

McConaughey said his friend remained as calm as could be while the plane struggled. “I was like, ‘Can the plane hold that?’ And he was like, ‘These things are so tested, that yes, don’t worry, the plane structurally can hold that.’ That was a big relief.”

Matthew McConaughey also explained that he’ll be very observant while flying from now on. “As a person who’s not a pilot, my mind goes to the actual engineering of the plane,” McConaughey explained about his reaction. “The steel, it buckled. And you go, ‘How can something withstand that?’”

Ripa asked if the actor was planning to fly with a personal pilot after the ordeal. “From now on I always have my own pilot,” he jokingly answered. “A pilot to the left, a pilot to the right.”

McConaughey added his friend told him he could fly the plane “no problem” if necessary.