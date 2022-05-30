Matthew McConaughey Shares Poignant Memorial Day Message: ‘Remember’

This Memorial Day, Matthew McConaughey posted a simple message on Twitter in reference to the holiday; “Remember,” he tweeted, accompanying the message with a photo of himself. This comes five days after his message about the school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. There, he urged us as a country to “do better” and “re-evaluate our values.”

Many celebrities have been honoring Memorial Day today, from Kevin Costner to Craig Morgan to Betty White’s Estate. Costner recalled playing a show for USO Troops in 2010. He posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “I speak for the band when I say that our show for USO troops and their families at U.S. Army Garrison Grafenwoehr was one of the most special experiences we’ve shared. May we all take time to honor those who have fallen to protect our country on this Memorial Day.”

Country singer Craig Morgan, who is himself an Army Veteran, urged service members to feel proud of their work. “Be proud,” he said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Simple. As military personnel, we’re not always in a place of positive energy or positive light. Every service member, regardless of where or when they served, they should be proud.”

Even Betty White’s Estate joined in celebration of Memorial Day, recalling White’s own service. In 1941, Betty White was a volunteer with the American Women’s Voluntary Services, driving trucks full of supplies to servicemembers bivouacked in the Hollywood Hills. “Thank you to current members of our armed services and to our veterans as well,” White’s Instagram posted, alongside a photo of her during her volunteer service. “We salute you. Betty was very proud of her own volunteer service. She supported the troops throughout her lifetime.”

Matthew McConaughey’s one-word Memorial Day tweet comes on the back of his statement regarding the Uvalde school shooting. McConaughey is arguably the most famous person to come out of the small city of 16,000 people, and fans urged him to make a statement after the incident.

Once he made his statement, there was an outpouring of support. But, at the same time, there was also criticism. Some thought he made a blanket statement and didn’t call for significant change or gun reform. Many assumed that any talk of strict gun reform would hurt his chances if he eventually runs for office in Texas.

McConaughey wrote, in part, “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us. The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nations, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”