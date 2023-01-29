Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila

Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.

“love ridin with you #happybirthday @camilamcconaughey,” Matthew wrote in the caption. On her Instagram account, Camila has 995,000 followers. On there, she lists being a wife and mother of three among her titles. Camila Alves McConaughey is the founder of Women of Today and a co-founder of the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation.

Matthew McConaughey Turns Philosophical About Being ‘Selfish’

McConaughey’s fans filled up the comments section with plenty of Happy Birthday wishes for Camila. One wrote, “Happy Birthday Lady Camila”. People who follow Matthew McConaughey on social media know that he can sometimes drop a few philosophical thoughts at times. He happened to do it again recently. This time, he was talking about the idea of being “selfish.” His take on it is quite interesting.

“You know, we love to make a binary contradiction of what is selfish for me and what is selfless for others,” McConaughey said. “I propose we don’t make those a contradiction. I propose there’s a place where what we do for ourselves, selfishly, can also be what’s best for the most amount of others, selflessly.”

Actor Refused To Call Host Couple In Australia His ‘Mum and Dad’

McConaughey is known to also share learning moments from his very own life. One of those happened while he was an exchange student in Australia all the way back to 1988. The host parents had asked him to call them his “mum and dad.” Well, that didn’t sit too well with McConaughey one bit.

“It was clear, and I told them ‘I will not call you that,'” McConaughey said. “That gave me such identity and strength, to [make a decision] without having to check in with my own mum, dad, or friends. To have the clarity gave me a sense of self, it gave me a sense of stance, it gave me agency.”

Meanwhile, another lesson that McConaughey learned was from his father. He learned about the value of consent in a heterosexual relationship. His dad also taught him about respecting women. “[My father is] talking to me as his son,” McConaughey explained on Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men. “As a male in this situation and speaking to me about a heterosexual relationship. He said, ‘If you ever feel the girl the female hesitate, stop.'”