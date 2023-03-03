Matthew McConaughey Proudly Shows Off Son Levi’s Surf Injuries in New Pic

Days after his wife Camila shared a snapshot of him cutting his son Livingston’s hair, Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram account to post a picture that show’s off his other son Levi’s surf injuries.

In the Instagram post, Matthew McConaughey’s son is seen facing away from the camera while holding his surfboard. His back is bandaged. “Surf souvenirs,” Conaughey declared in the caption.

Along with Livingston and Levi, Matthew McConaughey and Camila share a daughter Vida as well. The Dallas Buyers Club star told PEOPLE in 2020 that being a father was the only thing he ever wanted to be. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream,” he said at the time. “I can’t think of anything being more important.”

McConaughey also told the media outlet that his children have becoming pretty good storytellers. “Our youngest one will come fill us in, ‘Oh, I’m on chapter two…’” the actor shared. “Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels… For Levi it’s probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano.”

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Approaches Parenting His Three Children

While promoting his memoir Greenlights in 2020, Matthew McConaughey spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about how he approaches parenting his three children and what he learned from his own father.

“It’s so much more DNA than environment than I thought it was going to be,” McConaughey stated about parenting. He then spoke about how different his children are and how he and Camila approach their children individually.

“They are who they are, and we nudge them along,” Matthew explained. “And we shepherd them, and we try to put what they love in front of them and keep them away from great harm. But boy, they are who they are right when they come into the world.”

Along with speaking about how his approach to parenting, Matthew McConaughey opened up about how his father raised him. He also recalled when he first told his father that he wanted to go into film school instead of law school. His father responded with some advice, “Don’t half-a— it.”

“Not only did he approach that I could switch up my course pattern and not go to law school, but I could go to film school, but he gave me a kick in the backside and launched me out,” McConaughey said. “And basically said within 10 seconds of hearing the new nears. And he wasn’t surprised, although I do believe he had a bit of excitement on the other end of the line that his son had chosen to go his own path.”