Matthew McConaughey Pulls Off Legendary Guy Fieri Look in Birthday Tribute to the Mayor of Flavortown: Pic

Someone is trying to snatch the greasy sash of the mayor of Flavortown! Matthew McConaughey shared a pic doing his best Guy Fieri impression. The Interstellar actor posted a picture of himself decked out in a hot sauce-dripping Fieri outfit. Vibrant yellow flames thread up his pants to his black button-up shirt. Matthew made the ensemble truly authentic by adding a kaki fanny pack and a pair of shades. Of course, he also had his shirt unbuttoned, peacocking with a gold chain and a flowing blonde mullet wig atop his brow.

the world is conspiring to make you happy. And P.S…happy birthday to another flame fashion wearin Fieri out there. pic.twitter.com/f9NJ7mAOmj — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 22, 2023

“The world is conspiring to make you happy,” McConaughey wrote alongside the image. “And P.S…happy birthday to another flame fashion wearin Fieri out there.” It’s unclear if Matt’s attire is just a Single White Female obsession birthday tribute to his foodie friend, or if it’s for some sort of film project. Regardless, the author and tv host (who turned 55 Sunday) surely enjoyed the flattery.

However, the association is not completely random. The pair have been friends for around two decades. As reported by Suggest, fans can get a deeper understanding of the unexpected bond between McConaughey and Fieri through the moving speech given by McConaughey during Fieri’s star-studded Hollywood Walk Of Fame celebration in May 2019.

“15 or so years ago, I was living in an Airstream traveling across America,” McConaughey explained. “I lived on the road. And I came across this show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It was a show that when I pulled into trailer parks I would say “Listen, do you have an open Southern sky? I need a spot with an open Southern sky. Because my satellite dish tunes in through the Southern sky…and that’s the only way I can tune into ‘Triple D.’ It quickly became my favorite show,” he recalled.

The epic bromance between Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri grows

As McConaughey’s cross-country journey progressed, he eventually got Fieri’s contact information and started frequently reaching out to the Food Network star for his best eating spot tips. That was when their friendship commenced and it wasn’t long before McConaughey ditched his dependence on Subway sandwiches for more gratifying meals along the road.

When the two finally had dinner, McConaughey was alright, alright, alright with meeting the creator of his beloved television show. “This is when a conscientious Guy Fieri. A Guy Fieri who cared about family, who cared about faith. This is when I met a guy who I could tell right away would out-hustle a lot of people, maybe with equal talent, outwork ’em. When I met a Guy who was not a food snob,” McConaughey added in his speech.

“This is a Guy I met who was curious, who was also dealing with some new-found fame and wanted to talk about how best to navigate it. We cooked a lot of food, and ate a lot of food. We drank a lot of spirits, talked about life and we talked about being authentic to who you are. And that’s the night that I met you, Guy Fieri.” Diner food and being your authentic self. The McConaughey and Fieri method! Here’s hoping they co-author a self-help book, pronto.