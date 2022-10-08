Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better

Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university, and he’s been a longtime, vocal supporter of its’ athletics programs. There was a point when he thought he was going to be a lawyer. He went on to play one on the big screen.

The Red River Rivalry kicked off on Saturday morning. It’s the annual showdown between his Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Matthew McConaughey was aware, and he posted a photo to mark the occasion. Check out the shot of the actor in a burnt orange blazer below.

“see you in Dallas sooner,” he captioned the post.

Things definitely went his way on Saturday. The Longhorns won big over their rival. They’ve had a good year under Steve Sarkisian, but stumbled a bit two weeks ago against Texas Tech. They move to 4-2 on Saturday. They suffered a last-minute loss to Alabama in September, and Texas Tech topped them by three. But on Saturday, it looks like the Longhorns have things back on track with a dominant performance against the Sooners.

The rest of their slate is manageable. The Longhorns should be favored against Iowa State. They’ll have Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU after that, and those are tossups. Their meeting with Kansas is in late November. The jury is still out a bit on the Jayhawks, but they could host that matchup as a favorite. Texas closes the season hosting Baylor.

The Big-12 is wide open. Kansas has a firm grip on the top spot at 5-0, but it’s still difficult to believe they’ll maintain that. And no traditional powers are up there. It will be interesting to see how the last half of the season plays.

Matthew McConaughey Loves the Texas Longhorns

Matthew McConaughey recently posted an epic photo with Bevo. Bevo is the Texas Longhorns live mascot. It’s a steer with burnt orange and white coloring, mirroring the school’s colors. The shape of the steer’s horns gives fans their famous hand signal and the cry “Hook ’em Horns.”

The current “Bevo” is “Bevo XV” He is owned by Betty and John Baker’s Sunshine Ranch in Libert Hill, Tex. The same ranch also owned the two previous “Bevos,” Bevo XIII and Bevo XIV.

Texas’s idea to use a live mascot dates back to 1916. The first steer cost Stephen Pinckney $124, and its’ original name was “Bo.” It wasn’t the first mascot for the Texas Longhorns. That was an American Pit Bull Terrier named “Pig.” Still, the Longhorns have always had a live mascot, and the tradition lives on.

And the Texas Longhorns’ biggest fan, Matthew McConaughey is happy this Saturday.