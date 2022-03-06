Matthew McConaughey Saved a Hair Oil Company’s Business During the Pandemic, CEO Says

Though many commend Matthew McConaughey for his acting prowess, another compliment he seems to receive frequently involves his hair. In fact, he uses a certain hair oil to get his hair looking the way it does and his endorsement helped save the entire company during the pandemic, the CEO stated.

Regenix CEO Bill Edwards recently spoke to TMZ about his company and the woes the pandemic brought. Luckily for him, Matthew McConaughey gave the company a shoutout in 2001. This “McConaughey effect,” as Edwards calls it, drastically increased demand for his company’s hair products. It helped so much it prompted Regenix to initiate a mail-order program. When the pandemic began and its brick-and-mortar offices had to shut down, the mail-order program saved the company. It never would have existed without McConaughey’s endorsement.

The praise came more than two decades ago when Matthew McConaughey appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, McConaughey talked about the transformation his hair went through. Though some thought he received a hair transplant, he revealed it was Regenix’s daily hair ointment that helped.

Now, Regenix perfected its mail-order program domestically and internationally. Under it, prospective clients send hair samples in and Regenix tailors a plan specifically for them to fit their hair needs. Edwards said not only have they continued to grow thanks to McConaughey, but it also helped inspire the new program which proved resistant to COVID-19 problems other businesses face now.

As one might expect, Bill Edwards reports Matthew McConaughey and his friends all enjoy free hair treatments.

Matthew McConaughey States a Doctor Lied About Giving him a Hair Transplant

Though Matthew McConaughey revealed the secret to his hair comes from Regenix, he found out a doctor claimed something different. In a recent interview, he disclosed a doctor has apparently been lying for years about giving him a hair transplant.

As stated, McConaughey bounced back from hair problems thanks to his daily Regenix regimen. Interestingly, while speaking to LADbible, he said he bumped into a renowned Beverley Hills doctor who informed him he was mentioned every year at an international hair transplant convention. The doctor went on to say the person in question claimed to have given the renowned actor a hair transplant, much to McConaughey’s surprise.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel and see?’” Matthew McConaughey recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah man.’ He goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said. Of course, I don’t.’ ‘He goes, ‘I can’t wait to bust this guy’s nuts next year when he raises his hand.’”