Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.

In speaking with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, Matthew McConaughey detailed his experience in acting, making the switch from “Romantic Comedy Guy” to the diversified actor he is now.

While owning his role as the romantic comedy guy in the ’90s, McConaughey shared that, at the time, he began wanting to do other things. And in making that decision, he told his crew and his agent, “I’m not doing those [rom-coms] anymore.”

Afterward, he shared with Vaynerchuk that for a long 20 months, there were zero offers. “And are peeps getting antsy around you?” the entrepreneur asked.

“No, I called it early on,” McConaughey said. “Believe me, I dropped tears to make the decision, ’cause…I even thought about having [to] change careers.”

Matthew McConaughey Takes a Hard Pass at a Multimillion-Dollar Movie Role

During the conversation, McConaughey shared the moment he nearly hit his breaking point during his long break from filming. “[A]bout six months into that sabbatical,” the actor shared that Hollywood really began to receive the message.

Right around then, McConaughey received an offer for a script at $8 million. “I said, ‘No, thank you.'”

Afterward, Matthew McConaughey began to receive offers for that same movie at $10 million, $12.5 million, and, finally, $14.5 million.

“I say, ‘Let me read that script again,'” he joked.

After doing so, he humorously admitted, “[It] was the exact same words as the original offer, but I read that script again and it was better written.”

“[Y]ou did it?” Vaynerchuk asked.

Quite seriously, the actor revealed, “I said, ‘No.'”

For an actor in the ’90s, turning down such an impressive offer was surely a blow. To put things in perspective, UNILAD reports Tom Holland received $15.5 million for all three Spider-Man movies. McConaughey would have surpassed that had he taken that single role.

Nevertheless, making a break from romantic comedies has enabled the actor to immerse himself in dynamic films such as “True Detective,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Interstellar.”

So, if you need a lesson or inspiration for sticking to your guns, look no further than Matthew McConaughey, because, as we now know, his decision to turn from romantic comedies has ensured his enduring success today.