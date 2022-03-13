Matthew McConaughey Shouts Out Texas Women’s Hoops for Big 12 Championship

It is the most wonderful time of the year… March Madness. And Matthew McConaughey is cheering on his Texas women. The actor is always supporting the Longhorns, and the women’s hoops team just took down the No. 4 team in America, the Baylor Bears, for the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

Of course, those ladies at Texas aren’t chumps. They are ranked No. 7 and should at least find themselves as a two-seed when the selections are announced. Those top-4 teams in women’s college basketball are usually above and beyond the rest of the field. However, it seems that things have evened out in the last couple of years.

Baylor just wasn’t able to hold off Texas and it really came down to the 2nd quarter. The Longhorns took a 39-28 lead into halftime. They held off until the end. That’s what Matthew McConaughey calls, “Texas Fight.”

Check out his tweet congratulating the new champions on their big win ahead of the selection show.

This is a major win for the Texas women’s basketball program. They haven’t won the Big 12 tournament championship since 2003. Back when they were part of the Southwest Conference, they were dominant throughout the 1980s and 90s. They won eight regular-season and tournament titles in a row from 1983 to 1990.

Needless to say, it isn’t just McConaughey that will remember this win. What it came down to was the excellent play and endurance of guards Joanne Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon. Both women played all 40 minutes of the game and led the Longhorns in scoring. Harmon had 20 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Allen-Taylor finished with 14 points and an assist. Aaliyah Moore put up 12 points as well in just 21 minutes along with 5 rebounds.

Matthew McConaughey Should Give Texas Men’s Team Some Help

While Matthew McConaughey and Longhorn nation should be excited about Texas having success for the women’s program, the men’s program could use some help. Ahead of the conference tournament this week, Texas was ranked 22nd in the nation. Just ahead of Colorado State and behind Southern California.

They just couldn’t get it done against the TCU Horned Frogs in their first game of the Big 12 tournament. Coach Shaka Smart has been trying to rebuild the program and bring a winning culture back to Austin, Texas’ men’s team. However, it just hasn’t panned out. Even with top recruiting efforts that included Mo Bamba in recent years.

So, McConaughey might want to get over to the men’s team and give them a little talk before the start of the Big Dance. One more loss this season, and it is all over. Something’s gotta give. A little pep talk from the Sing actor could go a long way.