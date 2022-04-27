Matthew McConaughey Speaks on His ‘Life Perspectives’: ‘The Lens I See the World Through’

Matthew McConaughey has offered another morsel on life, courtesy of this week’s edition of “McConaughRama.”

It’s when the Academy Award-winning actor morphs into motivational speaker with a dash of evangelical zeal. His platform isn’t a pulpit, but Instagram. And this is what Matthew McConaughey, the noted Texan, had to say to his followers. His topic was the lens through which he sees the world. Pull up a chair and have a listen.

“How did I come up with these perspectives, these approaches to the process of life?” Matthew McConaughey says, as he starts his rapid-fire hmm-worthy minute of motivation.

Life, According to Matthew McConaughey, Is About Trial and Error

“Trial and error, experience. failing, dissecting my own successes, when they happened, and finding a common denominator,” he says. “And how I looked at the situation as I approached it. How I prepared for the situation. Then seeing the common denominator of ‘Oh, that’s a solution, that’s a hypothesis on how to get what you want.’ It’s not foolproof. But it is a way to navigate.

McConaughey continued. “It’s a question that we can all ask ourselves and to suss out a situation before we go into it. And while we’re in it that can help us get the maximum achievement of what we want out of it on the other side. It’s a life perspective. That’s what turns me on. That’s the lens I see the world through, daily. It’s instinctual, it’s daily. I’ve been doing it since I was 14. Help me figure out this riddle of life.”

McConaughey then “hmms” again so he can catch his breath. “What tools can I have to use, to navigate to have more satisfaction, to have more joy? What ways have I’ve done it that have failed over and over and over. All right, let’s scrap that. Let’s get that off the board. Let’s go back to these things that seem to work for my mental, spiritual, physical health from my relationships to my career, this dance we’re doing with life. That’s the dance I’m interested in.”

Got all that Matthew McConaughey motivation? You can check out the video for more good stuff.

Fans From Around the World Loved the Texas Inspiration

The Matthew McConaughey fans were giving him a digital round of applause. And the replies came from all over the world. One wrote: “Love and respect from Bosnia!” Another said: “Good evening from Italy.”

Still another wrote: “Oh how this resonates (with a heart emoji). Straight from Source.”

Another fan said he’d been to Austin recently and recommended a specific BBQ spot (Austin is full of them). “Tune in, keep dancing and keep learning. Just been to Austin from the UK! Amazing place! Terry Blacks BBQ!”