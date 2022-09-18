Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About How His Father Taught Him to Respect Women

Opening up about the key lessons his late father taught him, Matthew McConaughey spoke about how he learned the importance of treating women with respect.

While making an appearance on Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men, Matthew McConaughey reflected on the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager and how he knew the correct approach to sexual situations through the years. He noted that his parents taught him to be respectful. He also credited his father with teaching him the importance of consent.

“[My father is] talking to me as his son,” Matthew McConaughey explained. “As a male in this situation and speaking to me about a heterosexual relationship. He said, ‘If you ever feel the girl the female hesitate, stop.”

Matthew McConaughey continued by saying his father told him to just stop no matter the hesitation. “He even said this: ‘You may even feel them hesitate and then after you stop, then they go, ‘Oh no, no c’mon.’ Don’t. Wait until next time.’ And he was right.”

Matthew McConaughey further recalled actually getting into the scenario where the female hesitated. “I got in circumstances where I was like, ‘Nah, nah, nah, okay I’m out.’ And then saying, ‘Okay, cool, I’m out.’ The girl went, ‘Oh well, no c’mon.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ And he said, ‘Trust you’ll have another day if it’s to be.’”

Matthew McConaughey Revealed He Was ‘Blackmailed Into Having Sex’ at 15

Matthew McConaughey got real personal about his teenage experiences, including when he was sexually assaulted at the age of 15.

In his 2020 book, Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey wrote, “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

Despite being assaulted at both 15 and 18, Matthew McConaughey stated he’s never felt like a victim. “I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” he said.

Matthew McConaughey further explained that Greenlights consists of what he has written over the years. “I’ve been keeping a diary for 36 years; a couple of years ago, my wife gave me a kick in the backside to say, ‘You’ve been talking about sitting down with those for 36 years and seeing what it is for a while. Now’s the time. Get out of here.”

Matthew McConaughey went on to add that he noticed many red lights and yellow lights throughout his life. This time, it turned green. “With time I saw, even hard, tragic things — I noticed they are things that can work for everyone. The death of a loved one, it’s a red light — for me, my father moving on was a big red light — but then I’ve noticed when I looked in my journals how much … things he taught me kept him alive by what I learned from him and the man I try to be daily. That’s a green light of his moving on.”