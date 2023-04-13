Matthew McConaughey Teases Upcoming Series With Wild Story Involving Woody Harrelson

Ready to talk about certain filming projects he’s working on, Matthew McConaughey teased an upcoming series that has a wild story involving his friend and former True Detective co-star Woody Harrelson.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While making an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera, McConaughey spoke about the story behind his project Brother From Another Mother. It involves his mother and Harrelson’s father.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there. And she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad…’” Matthew McConaughey recalled. “Oh, everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after knew. It was a lovely k-n-e-w. Well, we went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant.”

McConaughey then said that he and Harrelson did the “math.” In doing so, they discovered that Harrelson’s dad was on “furlough” at the same time as McConaughey’s parents were in their second divorce. “Then, there’s possible receipts in a place that’s out in West Texas where there might have been a [inaudible] or a meeting or a ‘knew’ moment.”

As he and Ripa spoke about a potential DNA test, McConaughey also stated its result should be part of Brother From Another Mother. “While Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we go about certain things,” he continued. “I may be a little more organized in certain things. This is a love story. It’s a story about us, he and I and our families come together.”

Matthew McConaughey Talks About His ‘Bromance’ With Wood Harrelson

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey spoke about his longtime “bromance” with Woody Harrelson. The duo has worked on various projects over the years, including True Detective and Dazed and Confused.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey said. “That’s part of our bromance, right?”

McConaughey also talked about the strong bond between his family and Harrelson’s family. “My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew… You see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

However, McConaughey said that while he and Harrelson think the same way about most things, they have different opinions on various topics. “Where Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we go about certain things.”

Circling back about him and Harrelson potentially taking a DNA test, McConaughey admitted he has some reservations about it. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take the chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years’ and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game.”