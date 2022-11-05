Matthew McConaughey Turns 53, Reveals Major Realization in Birthday Post

On Nov. 4, Matthew McConaughey woke up one year older. And with his more advanced age came a bout of sage wisdom that he shared with his Twitter fans.

“Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” he wrote.

McConaughey Wrote the Book on ‘Living with Greater Satisfaction’

The Oscar-winning actor and University Minister of Culture is known for happily spreading inspiring words to people across the world. And he took the plight one step further in 2020 when he locked himself in an electricity-free cabin in the desert for 52 days so he could pen a book on the topic.

During the experience, Matthew McConaughey came up with the New York Times Best Seller, Greenlights, a memoir “filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction.”

Greenlights dropped on Oct. 20, 2020. It debuted at No. 1 on the Times’ non-fiction best-seller list. And within six months it surpassed one million sales.

“You told me it helped you look your angels and your demons in the eye,” he shared one year after the release. “Well, thank you. Because that’s exactly what writing this book did for me. Thank you for that reciprocity. It’s funny, isn’t it? How life works—the mystery looking forward and the science looking back.”

Matthew McConaughey Says Getting Married and Having Kids is the Opposite of ‘Settling Down’

Earlier this month, country music singer Chase Rice also gave Outsider a unique perspective on Matthew McConaughey. He is one of many who have had the chance to meet the actor in person. And like everyone else, he walked away with some new philosophies to ponder.

As Rice remembered, he met the Mud star at a party thrown by Kenny Chesney. When they got to talking, Rice mentioned that it was cool to see him “settling down” with a wife and kids. And McConaughey had a lot to say about the concept.

“He’s like ‘settling down! I ain’t settling down. We’re rolling baby!’ And he was so fired up to preach to me that he wasn’t settling down,” Rice said. “And I don’t think he has. Man, that guy loves adventure, and he loves life. He’s a really cool dude.

“He may not have slowed down. He’s probably going fast. But he’s just doing it in different ways.” Rice said before adding, “he’s awesome.”