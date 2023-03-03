Matthew McConaughey, Wife on Board Lufthansa Flight That Plummeted 4,000 Feet: See Video of Aftermath

On Thursday (March 2nd), Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves took to Instagram to share details about being on board the Lufthansa flight that sent seven people to the hospital after plummeting thousands of feet during severe turbulence.

In her latest Instagram post, Camila revealed that the plane dropped almost 4,000 feet. “Everything was flying everywhere,” Camila explained. She then shared a video of what the plane looked like after the incident. Camila said that the flight was diverted to Washington after the ordeal. “Matthew McConaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute to closing.. slept well, getting on [a] new flight today.”

She then thanked a woman named Karin Lacy for being her “savior” until 1 a.m. as she worked on getting her and Matthew new flights.

According to CNN, Lufthansa Flight 469 was traveling from Texas to Germany. However, it was diverted on Wednesday (March 1st) to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport due to turbulence. The airline company’s spokesperson stated that the severe turbulence occurred about 90 minutes after takeoff. The incident resulted in minor injuries to some of the passengers.

“This was so-called clear air turbulence,” the spokesperson stated. “Which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning.”

Federal Aviation Administration told CNN that the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet over Tennessee.

Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Encounter More Turbulence on New Flight to Germany

After sharing details about the first crazy flight they experienced on their trip, Camila Alves stated that she and Matthew McConaughey received another warning they were going to experience some turbulence on their new flight.

“Just my luck,” Camila declared in her Instagram Stories. “After last night, just got on the rescheduled flight and… The pilot is saying we have a 45 minute turbulence getting out of Washington. Just my luck. Wish me luck.”

A fellow passenger on the terrifying flight spoke to ABC News about what happened. “It was all of a sudden we lifted up,” the passenger explained. “and then we started dropping down really fast. It felt like about five seconds of free fall.”

The passenger then recalled that as the whole situation occurred, plates were up and flying. “The ceiling glass was up in the ceiling. My bag was flown back behind me and it was kind of like you’re in slow motion,” she went on to add.

Matthew McConaughey hasn’t shared any details about his experience on the terrifying Lufthansa flight. In his recent Instagram post, he shared an image of his son Levi bandaged up after a recent surfing adventure. “Surf souvenirs,” the actor stated in the caption.