Matthew McConaughey’s Book: Everything to Know About ‘Greenlights’

Matthew McConaughey is a legendary actor. He has been in the Hollywood business for a long time. He has starred in films like “Dazed and Confused,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and even HBO programs like “True Detective.” McConaughey has dipped his toes into a multitude of different ventures throughout his time in the creative business. However, in 2020, “Greenlights” was released. It was an opportunity for the actor to use some of his other creative juices. He became a published author.

The book is 304 pages and is available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book. It was published by Crown Publishing Group. McConaughey also voices the audiobook himself. This was a cool feature and big selling point for fans of his who wanted to listen to the book, but perhaps not read it. The book spent over 55 weeks on The New York Times’ Best Seller List.

To write the book, McConaughey was encouraged by his wife to get away and go write it. So he adjourned to the desert and got it done. It took him 52 days in total.

What Excites McConaughey about The Book

One of his more in-depth interviews about the book came with the Times. He was asked about the book and his process.

In the interview, he said, “I’m not afraid to go down ’em but the book spoke to more than just the male psyche. It spoke to the human condition. We’re all adrift right now. Give me some purpose. What is the American dream? Oh that. Ha! We aren’t believing that it can come true because we’re also seeing, daily, wait a minute, I had the inspiration, but there was nothing to aspire to. I got the hope, but what is that? Another thing: I’m rah-rah-ing on Sunday just so I can make it through the week, because Monday through Saturday is a fog?”

The book is about McConaughey trying to figure out. It takes you through his personal journey to find his purpose. We’re all human and we all have our questions and insecurities. We all want more answers rather than questions about the complicated stuff.

Addressing Paradoxes in Life

He continued, “And we had a new biological, social and political phenomenon happen with Covid. We had George Floyd spark up that fire. We have a MeToo movement that spurred a lot of questions. We’re redefining things, and it’s an awesome time, but it’s a wild time of people going, I’m not sure how to navigate this. So it seems that some people connected with my book because people are tired of being told what to do; yet now more than ever we need to be told what to do. Paradox is my jam.” McConaughey is all about working it out. He wants to figure it all out, even if he runs into paradoxes in his research and understanding. That’s part of life.

Some folks refer to the book as a memoir by McConaughey. That’s not how the author referred to it, though. It wasn’t a traditional memoir. Sure, it featured all sorts of notes and memories that McConaughey kept over the years. However, there is more to the story. Instead, he referred to it as an “approach book” of sorts.