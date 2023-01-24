Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Photobombed by Woody Harrelson on 13th Birthday

Film star Matthew McConaughey‘s daughter Vida had a surprise guest attend her 13th birthday party this month, and the proof is in the pudding. Or the Instagram post, more accurately. Vida’s mom, Camila Alves, captured a hysterical photo of the young teen and her “uncle” Woody Harrelson as he photobombed the 13-year-old as she prepared to blow out her candles.

The hysterical photo shows young Vida’s eyes wide beneath her brightly colored flower crown as she looks at the fruit-adorned cake. Woody Harrelson, who Us Weekly states is a good friend of Matthew McConaughey’s, stands beside her, his eyes also wide and mouth skewed to the side, as he lurks behind the movie star’s daughter.

Alves began the post to her daughter, “Uncle [Woody Harrelson] is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!”

More sentimentally, Matthew McConaughey’s wife continued, “Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!”

Fans of both Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey flocked to the comments to wish the new teen a happy birthday. Rita Wilson, who briefly appeared in Taylor Sheridan‘s hit Yellowstone prequel 1883, commented as well. She wrote, “Happy Birthday beauty Vida!”

Others commented, “Omg she’s beautiful. Look at those curls !”

A second quipped, “Tell Woody to grab a steak. It’s healthy.”

This Season is Full of Birthday Celebrations for Matthew McConaughey

Winter seems to be a busy, family-fun-filled season for Dallas Buyers Club’s Matthew McConaughey. Earlier this month, the 53-year-old film star celebrated his daughter as she reached a major milestone in her youth. However, at the end of December, the dad of three also took time to celebrate his youngest son, Livingston, alongside his wife Camila. Again, Alves shared a tribute a sweet tribute, this time to their young son as he marked a milestone of his own. McConaughey’s wife congratulated the boy on finally reaching double digits.

“Nothing fancy…just us…,” the mom of three began. “December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!! All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!”

Ask and you shall receive, I suppose.

Alves sweetly continued, “May your heart my son keeps it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

Again, Matthew McConaughey fans took to the comments to share their own birthday wishes with Livingston.

“Beautiful sentiments about keeping the simple beauties and truths closest to the heart the more complicated the world gets,” one fan commended. “Happy birthday!!”

A second commenter complimented both Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey on their parenting style.

“We have to keep our children down to earth no matter how rich we are!” they wrote. “Good job Camila nd Matthew!”