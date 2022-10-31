Matthew McConaughey’s Halloween Video Is Pure Entertainment

In addition to being an award-winning actor, philanthropist, soccer club owner, and Texas Longhorns mega-fan, Matthew McConaughey is also a celebrated motivational speaker. In one of his iconic speeches, the Dazed and Confused star posed an interesting question – who’s your hero?

According to Matthew McConaughey, his hero is his future self. Specifically, who he’ll be “10 years in the future. … I’m never gonna be my hero,” he explained. “I’m not gonna attain that. I know I’m not, and that’s just fine with me because that keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing.”

That said, he has admitted to finding some people inspiring. He speaks incredibly highly of both his mother and father, for example, as well as his wife. And in honor of Halloween, he revealed yet another personal hero – a monstrous green man. No, not the Green Giant (though that would be hilarious and not at all out of character). The Incredible Hulk.

Now, keep in mind this is Matthew McConaughey we’re talking about. He doesn’t love the Hulk because of his costume or menacing appearance. No, there’s a very philosophical explanation behind his favoritism.

“As far as superheroes go, man, my favorite’s always been The Incredible Hulk,” he said, punching his hand. “Why? He’s got…such a great constitution. What do I mean by that? He’s never looking for trouble.”

“If you mess with the Hulk once, he’s like, ‘No, thank you. I’m not looking for trouble,'” McConaughey continued. “You mess with him twice, he’s like, ‘I said please! Don’t do that! I don’t want to get angry.'”

“But you mess with him three times, it’s game over. He turns green, gets big, and dominates the situation. He doesn’t just get even, he gets way ahead. I like the three-strike rule.”

Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Favorite Country Artists

For Matthew McConaughey, knowing when to show restraint and when to wreck your enemies with your giant green fists is an important attribute for a superhero. When it comes to music, the all-important element is good storytelling.

“Everyone’s got a story – their own story – that they can tell [that] lets a listener go, ‘Oh I see myself in that story,'” McConaughey explained in a recent interview with The Tennessean. “Or, ‘I know that person’. We’re all in the storytellin’ business. I like a good storyteller.”

And when it comes to storytelling, the Interstellar star says Creedence Clearwater Revival is hard to beat. “As far as a band getting in the pocket? That’s my favorite band of all-time that gets in the pocket,” he said.

Robert Plant’s solo material is another favorite, as well as “anything Sturgill [Simpson] wants to put out.”

Then, of course, there’s Charley Crockett. “He’s got a really interesting, cool sound and delivery,” Matthew McConaughey said. “My favorite is ‘I Feel For You.'”