Matthew McConaughey’s Latest Advice Reminds Us Not To Sweat the Little Things

Matthew McConaughey is giving fans another bout of sage advice—don’t focus on the what-ifs. They’re a waste of time.

The Mud actor has become Hollywood’s unofficial wise man over the years. He’s famous for blasting introspective musings and meaningful social media posts. And people tend to pay attention because he makes solid points.

Today, he took to Twitter to share one of his favorite lessons that he learned from a gentleman who lived long enough to know a few things about life. McConaughey heard the advice decades ago, and it still resonates with him all these years later.

In a video, Matthew McConaughey recounted a story that his college roommate, Samuel Monroe-Wells, shared after spending some time with his 94-year-old great grandfather during a Christmas break.

While talking, he asked his grandfather to tell him “some advice for life,” and what he said was short and profound.

“Best advice I can give you is this,” McConaughey says in his greatest old-man voice, “I have had many crises in my life. And most of them… never happened.”

Simply put, we spend so much of our time worrying about all the ways that life can go wrong. And when we do that, we suffer. So as McConaughey wrote in his caption, “don’t invent drama.”

Matthew McConaughey Reflects on ‘Greenlights’ One Year After its Debut

Matthew McConaughey has taken such a shining to sharing wisdom that he wrote a book on it. On October 20, 2020, he released Greenlights, a memoir “filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction.”

The book’s concept was in the Oscar-winning actor’s mind for years. And when he finally felt compelled to put it on paper, he did it in the most Matthew McConaughey of ways. He exiled himself to a cabin without electricity in the desert. And he spent 52 days solely focusing on his work.

What he came up with ended up becoming a #1 New York Times bestseller that has helped countless fans find more meaning in the mundane.

The overwhelming response to Greenlights, of course, made the 52-year-old grateful. And to celebrate the one-year anniversary, he made sure to tell his fans how thankful he was that they gave him a chance to spread his knowledge.

“You told me it helped you look your angels and your demons in the eye,” he said in a Twitter video. “Well, thank you. Because that’s exactly what writing this book did for me. Thank you for that reciprocity. It’s funny, isn’t it? How life works—the mystery looking forward and the science looking back.”