Matthew McConaughey’s Mother Hops on Instagram Live to Share Words of Wisdom She Gave Him as a Boy

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, and his mother, Kay, recently posted to Instagram some inspiring words of wisdom.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Camila asked Kay to share something that she often told young Matthew during his formative years. “So what did you want to share with people today,” the 41-year-old model asked her mother-in-law in the video.

Kay then shared a piece of advice she leaned on throughout her life about perspective.

“I wanted to tell people about a saying that I said to my three boys over the years,” Kay said. “It’s, ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?'”

It turns out that the words really stuck for young Matthew.

“I had said it so many times that Matthew … really, really, really made a frame — and he put on it, ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?’ And then he put a mirror in the frame, and it’s in my house and so every time I go down the hall, I have to have a look at myself and see it,” she said.

“So that is a thought for the day for you. It is so easy to make that your thought. Doesn’t just have to be today,” Kay said. Camila then added, “There you go! Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey!”

Many folks in the comments praised the wisdom as a good reminder about optimism. “Thank you for the inspirational message,” one follower wrote. “I will always keep that with me and practice seeing the rose.” A few others declared that Kay should contribute her wisdom more regularly.

Matthew McConaughey didn’t always have a great relationship with his mother

Kay, who just turned 90 years old last year, seems to share a very special relationship with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren. To celebrate Kay’s birthday, Camila shared some cute clips, including floral arrangements, balloons, and plastic flamingos.

“Cheers to the woman who always tells it like it is, loves a good glass of Chardonnay, and keeps us all laughing! Wishing you a very happy 90th birthday, from the entire #WomenofToday community 🎉 #MaMacTurns90 #90AndFabulous,” she wrote.

Kay now lives with her son and his family in her elder years after many years of estrangement with Matthew. The A-list actor said on the Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch in 2020 that the two mended fences. “[I couldn’t] talk to her as my mom for about eight years” because she would often leak things to the media, Today reported.

On her 90th birthday, Matthew wrote a celebratory post on his own social media.

He wrote in the caption, “Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today— livin’ on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and ‘not being able to imagine not being here.’ — Happy birthday mom.”