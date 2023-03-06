Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi, 14, Looks Just Like His Famous Father

Onlookers at the recent Stella McCartney fashion show in Paris likely thought they’d seen a glimpse of actor Matthew McConaughey in the crowd. And considering how similar McConaughey’s son Levi, 14, looks like his famous father, who could blame them?

As he’s fully developing into his teenaged years, Levi is looking more and more like Matthew. The tight curly hair, the thin pursed lips — Levi is basically the spitting image of Matthew from a bygone era (with a heavy dash of mother, Camila’s, Brazilian flair added, of course).

Levi attended the show with younger sister Vida, 12, and their model mother Camila Alves as they arrived at Manège de l’Ecole Militaire ahead of the fall-winter 2023-24 presentation. The McConaughey’s youngest, Livingston, 10, didn’t attend the show.

Camila & co. finally arrived at the McCartney show after a recent long haul flight from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany diverted to Washington D.C. because of severe turbulence. She later shared a brief video on her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, showing food and other items strewn about the aisle after the turbulence passed.

“On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” the model and mother began.

“To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming,” she added.

“The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” Alves added.

What are the latest Matthew McConaughey, Yellowstone rumors?

Leagues away from the hustle and bustle of Paris, Matthew McConaughey rumors continue to swirl in the Yellowstone universe. Could he be leading a new spin-off in the ever-expanding franchise? Or perhaps McConaughey may step in as the new lead of the flagship series if Kevin Costner really does want out. Many fans think that without Costner, creator Taylor Sheridan should revamp the series in a new direction entirely, rather than try to bring someone in to resuscitate it.

Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy refuses to rule any possibilities out.

“With Taylor [Sheridan], creativity is endless. And we’re thinking through all of those different options and excited about many of them. And I will say, we love Matthew McConaughey,” he pointed out. “We’ve always been big fans of his.”

McCarthy also noted that the shows’ good writing draws high-quality actors into the fold.

“We’d love for the opportunity to work [with McConaughey]. It also really speaks to the quality and type of talent that Taylor brings out, from Harrison Ford to Helen Mirren to Jeremy Renner and David Oyelowo, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Sylvester Stallone. These are the who’s who of Hollywood and I think that also really speaks to the quality and caliber of the programming that Taylor brings.”

Who knows, maybe Matthew McConaughey’s son will end up in boots one day, too.