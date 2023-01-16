Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Celebrates Turning Double Digits in New Birthday Photo

Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Livingston recently. A candid shot was shared on Instagram by his wife Camila. On Sunday, the model and mother of three took to social media to commemorate her son’s birthday. She posted an image of the couple’s youngest child blowing out his candles atop a Minecraft-themed cake.

“Nothing fancy…just us…” Camila Alves McConaughey began the caption of the post. “December 28th was Livingston’s birthday!!!” She pointed out even that Livingston is happy with keeping it simple. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and [get] an ice cream cake!”

Camila, who has been happily married to Matthew for over ten years, shared her heartfelt wishes with Livingston on his milestone day. “May your heart my son keep [its] simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!” she added. “You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

Matthew, who is also the proud father of Levi (14) and Vida (13), has been open about how becoming a dad enabled him to see life from an entirely different perspective. “You ever felt more clean, clear, and masculine than the birth of your first child?” he pondered with Howard Stern in 2017. “A man should double down on anything he’s thinking about in his life, in those months following right when they have a kid.”

Becoming a dad led to Matthew McConaughey picking different types of roles

He fondly remembered the day Levi was born. “I just said, wow, look how exciting my life is… I have more joy, I laugh louder, I have more pain, I have more sadness—but man, it’s dynamic.”

The Interstellar star also admitted that becoming a father changed his mind about what parts to take. “I’m like going, ‘My work is not challenging. It’s not near as exciting as my life!’ And I said, rather be that way than the other way. But, let’s take some time out to maybe find some work that scares me or turns me on as much as my life’s turning me on.”

Recently, the esteemed Oscar winner has added children’s content to his resume. He lent his voice to Buster Moon in the Sing franchise. Meanwhile, he is continuing work as an actor with more mature projects such as The Gentlemen and The Dark Tower.

Parenting for McConaughey and his wife combines both a healthy dose of discipline as well as their signature “alright, alright, alright” attitude. “[We] have a similar moral bottom line,” he said on Today back in 2018. “As you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA.”