Matthew McConaughey Reveals Photo With His Kids Decorating His Massive Christmas Tree

Matthew McConaughey took to his Twitter to showcase one of his kids earning some character by putting an angel atop a tall Christmas tree. The Interstellar star posted an image of one of his boys atop a tall ladder. The veteran actor secures the ladder as two other kids look on as the boy places an angel on the massive tree.

McConaughey captioned the post simply, “tree-work”. Fans ate up the festive post, with over 500,000 views, 9,000 likes, and dozens of comments. Many fans were impressed with the sheer size of the tree. Judging by how it towers over the actor, it has to be around 12 feet tall. “Only a Texan would have a tree that size! Well done,” one fan Tweeted. Other folks couldn’t help but notice one of the kids relaxing on the couch. “Who’s job was it to be observing by chilling on the sofa? That’s the boss,” another fan wrote.

Matthew McConaughey also got in the holiday spirit last year

Of course, Matthew McConaughey and Christmas go hand in hand for many fans. Last year, the delightful trio of McConaughey, Haim, and Jimmy Fallon brightened everyone’s holidays with a jubilant festive carol. The song, “This Christmas Will Be Different,” dropped on The Tonight Show.

In the collaboration, Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon reflect on how drastically different this Christmas season is from 2020. They joyously break into song to celebrate the things people dearly missed in 2020 and 2021, such as gathering with family for the holidays without any worry or fear. Haim’s entrancing vocals invigorate the song, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from the studio audience and leading to a rousing conclusion.

To top it off, one of Matthew McConaughey’s films was inspired by the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. In Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, the wedding day and the night before taking place instead of the traditional Christmas and Christmas Eve from A Christmas Carol. The three ghosts are quite similar in appearance to how they were described in Charles Dickens’s original work. Additionally, other conventional plot points remain consistent with those found in his novel. Of course, McConaughey is the beleaguered Scrooge-like character in the film. Although not critically well received, it has gained a cult following over the years.