‘Mayans M.C.:’ Details About the Upcoming Final Season Revealed

The fifth and final season of Mayans M.C. is hitting the screen this spring, and all the details have finally been revealed.

According to Deadline, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 PM ET on FX. The episode will move to Hulu the following day.

Season 5 will include 10 installments, and the first two will air as a two-part special during the premiere. The remaining episodes will play out each continuing week. Fans can catch the past seasons on Disney+.

Along with the release date, the series dropped the first teaser for Season 5. And while it doesn’t give any details about the looming story, it does hint at an extremely dramatic ending with a black-and-white clip of the bikers driving to a cliff.

As the trailer ends, gang leader EZ rides to the ledge with a reaper latched to his neck.

“Mayans don’t fear the Reaper!” a fan wrote under the clip. “Let’s GO.”

“Damm this show has so much more to the story it can’t end,” added another.

‘Mayans M.C.’ Could Finally Air a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Crossover

FX announced Mayans M.C.’s impending end back in January. Despite the series’ overwhelming popularity, the network decided it was time to end the story on a high note.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory, and power through four intense seasons. [They] have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” said Entertainment President of Original Programming Nick Grad in a statement. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

“…I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward,” he continued. “And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick, and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

Fortunately, Season 5 is rumored to feature a much-anticipated Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. crossover, which would definitely have the series the conclusion it deserves. When the story picks back up, EZ will be leading his gang into a war between SAMCRO and Santo Padre. If that happens, it would be the perfect jump into the colliding universes.