‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Casts ‘1883’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Stars in Season 2 Roles

1883‘s Gratiela Brancusi and Yellowstone‘s Lane Garrison will be joining another Taylor Sheridan production, Mayor of Kingstown.

The stars have signed on with Season 2 to play recurring characters. Garrison will star as Carney, a high-ranking Kingstown prison guard and associate of Mike’s. And Brancusi will play Tatiana, a Cheetah Nightclub hostess, according to Deadline.

Mayor of Kingstown, which is one of nine projects that Sheridan has in the works with Paramount +, follows the McLusky’s, a family of power brokers living in Kingstown, Michigan. The city runs on crime and corruption. And the only way to make a living is through the incarceration business.

Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Taylor Handley star as the heads of the McLusky family. Hugh Dillon, Emma Lair, and Tobi Bamtefa also play regular characters.

Season 2 is currently filming in Pittsburgh. And it should debut in early 2023.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Gratiela Brancusi Became Breakout Star with ‘1883’

Gratiela Brancusi’s very first screen-side role was in Yellowstone’s prequel. The actress starred as Noemi, one of the gypsies who hired Sam Elliot’s Shea Brennan and LaMonica Garret’s Thomas to lead them to the great frontier. She became one of the leading characters in the series.

Lane Garrison played in Yellowstone Season 2 as Ray, a friend of Blake’s who made the mistake of becoming enemies with some people at the Dutton Ranch.

Aside from the Taylor Sheridan productions, Garrison has appeared in Shooter, Prison Break, and Bonnie and Clyde.

Ahead of announcing the new Mayor of Kingstown recurring stars, the series shared that one Season 1 actress has been promoted as well.

In a separate report, Deadline broke that Nishi Munshi will now be billed as a series regular. In the freshman season, Garrison played Kyle Mclusky’s wife Tracy in five of the ten episodes. But this year, she’ll play a much larger part in the story.

Munshi is best known for her parts in The Magicians, The Originals, and Pandas in New York

Mayor of Kingstown debuted on Paramount+ on November 14, 2021. And after quickly proving to be a hit, Paramount renewed the show less than three months later. When the story opens with its cast adjustments next year, it will pick up where the terrifying two-party prison riot left off. Not only will we see how the city deals with the wreckage, but we’ll find out how Mike moves forward from the fallout.

To catch up on the story, head to Paramount + and watch Season 1 in its entirety.