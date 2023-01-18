‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Creator Has No Doubt Jeremy Renner Will Be ‘Pissed Off and Ready to Rock’ After Recovery

As Jeremy Renner recovers from his recent snowplow accident, Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon reveals how the actor will make his return to the Paramount+ show’s set.

While chatting about Jeremy Renner’s recovery with Extra on Tuesday (January 17th), Dillon spoke about Renner’s determination and how that’ll help him recover. “There is a rebellious quality he has which can’t help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him,” Dillon explained. The co-creator then stated that Renner is a handful who is going to be “pissed off and ready to rock” when he’s better.

As previously reported, Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital after his snowplow reportedly rolled onto him. The actor was outside his home near Reno, Nevada clearing snow following a major storm with his family. While speaking to a family member, Renner noticed the machine suddenly began to move. As he attempted to get back into the machine’s driver’s seat, he ended up underneath the machine. Neighbors immediately rushed to help Renner and a tourniquet was applied before paramedics arrived on the scene. Renner’s rep confirmed that he had suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Prior to Dillon’s interview with Extra, Jeremy Renner was released from the hospital. The actor shared the big news on Twitter. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Dillon also stated that Renner’s castmates and crew members are hoping he’ll be back on his feet and geared up to film Mayor of Kingstown’s third season. “He’s the captain of the most dangerous on television and he is gonna dominate,” Dillon added.

Paramount+ Removed Wounds From Jeremy Renner’s Face on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Artwork Following Snowplow Accident

Along with his discussion about Jeremy’s Renner recovery, Hugh Dillon spoke about Paramount+ making the decision to remove wounds from the actor’s face for the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 artwork.

“It’s good of the network,” Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter about the art update. He also said that everybody is sensitive to Jeremy as the actor recovers from his accident.

Dillon also spoke to Screen Rant about how Jeremy Renner approaches his role on the show. “He’s loved by that crew and the cast, and because he has such integrity, his decisions are not knee-jerk. They are all thought out, very much like Taylor’s.”

To Dillon, Renner is “beautifully honest” and thinks of everything as a way to serve his character. “I’m so intimately close to him as an actor as well,” Dillon added. “And I see how he cares about the team and the crew.”