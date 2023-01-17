‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Serious Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is on the mend at home now. This is very welcome news after the actor has made headlines, spending time in intensive care following a terrifying snowplow accident earlier this month.

It has been several weeks now since The Mayor Of Kingstown star’s future was uncertain after nearly being crushed to death by his snowcat snowplow. The incident happened on New Year’s day near Renner’s Reno, Nevada home. Now, thankfully, the actor is back home as he continues his long road to recovery. This news comes following multiple surgeries to repair the blunt-force chest trauma that he sustained in the terrifying accident along with several other serious injuries.

The actor shared the good news via his Twitter account. It’s all extra exciting since the good news comes in a post where Renner mentions how excited he is for the start of Kingstown’s second season to get underway.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery,” Jeremy Renner shares in his post. “I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The Severity Of Jeremy Renner’s Injuries Became More Apparent As The Days Went By

The New Year’s accident occurred as the actor was helping to clear roadways with his snowcat snowplow. The plow began to roll, toward the actor. As a result, Renner was crushed by the massive piece of 14,000-pound machinery.

The snowcat collapsed the right side of the actor’s chest and also caused massive trauma to Renner’s torso and head.

At this point, it remains unclear what the next steps will be in Jeremy Renner’s continued recovery. It is also unclear whether or not Renner’s injuries will require additional surgeries going forward.

However, it is pretty certain that the Mayor Of Kingstown star will be spending a lot of time at home as his road to recovery continues. The journey ahead for Renner is likely not going to be an easy one. however, the actor sure sounds happy to be out of the hospital as he enters the next stages of the recovery process.

The Mayor Of Kingstown Returns For Season Two

Earlier this week, Jeremy Renner was celebrating the return of the popular series, Mayor of Kingstown. And, in his excitement for the premiere of season two, Renner sent a tweet out to fans telling his fans that he hopes they like the new episodes. “Let me know what you know think !!!”, Renner writes alongside an image of his series character.