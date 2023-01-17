‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner’s Condition Reportedly ‘Worse’ Than the Public Knows

At the turn of the new year, Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner sustained serious injuries after a snowplow “completely crushed” him. Weeks later, his family and the show’s production team continue to provide positive updates. However, new reports state the actor’s condition is reportedly far “worse” than the public knows.

The New York Post states new updates regarding Jeremy Renner’s condition claim it could take the Mayor of Kingstown frontman a full two years to recover. A source close to the 52-year-old Marvel star shared, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

On New Year’s Day, Renner was outside his home near Reno, Nevada when a snow plow that weighs “at least 14,330 pounds” essentially crushed him. He had stopped to help a stranded motorist by clearing snow when the plow began to roll. Making an attempt to stop the vehicle, it rolled over him and crushed his leg. Afterward, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Details from a 911 call reveal Renner sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” The actor was having “extreme difficulty” breathing at the time of the call. Further reports state his head was bleeding heavily from the encounter as well. Per the news outlet, the entire right side of Renner’s chest collapsed after the snowplow bowled him over.

“Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial, it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” a source revealed.

Jeremy Renner Likely to Undergo More Surgeries in the Coming Weeks

Although the Mike McLusky actor has taken to social media to post positive updates of his own, the truth is that he’s a long way from being fully healed. Since the New Year’s Day incident, he’s undergone multiple surgeries and procedures. However, given the severity of his injuries, it’s likely Renner will undergo even more surgeries in the near future.

The same source recalled, “So far, [Jeremy Renner’s] had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

Though the Hawkeye star has shown a positive face on social media, multiple reports state he’s hardly clear of the repercussions of the accident at this point. As such, fans of the beloved actor continue to share well-wishes on social media.

In a January 5th update, Renner, seen wearing a plastic shower cap and oxygen mask, shared with fans that a “not [so] great” ICU day turned into an “amazing spa day” with his sister and mom. Fans, taking to the comments, wished him their best and commended his family on their sweet actions.

“Praying for you Brother. For a speedy recovery,” one fan said. “We will keep you in our prayers…”

Another wrote, “So glad to see you in better spirits. Just work on your recovery. Love you and wishing you well.”