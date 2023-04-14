‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Meets First Responder Who Helped Save His Life

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner walked on a red carpet in Reno, Nevada, Thursday night at a premiere for his new show. Rennervations follows Renner and a team as they refurbish large vehicles into community projects. One of the projects happened to be a bus converted into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The show airs on Disney+.

Renner was using a cane after he was run over by a 7-ton snowcat on Jan. 1, breaking 35 bones. But the two-time Academy Award nominee and Hawkeye star said in an interview that he’s blessed. “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do,” Renner said to the Reno Gazette Journal. “Everything is icing on the cake at this point.”

Shortly after arriving at the Eldorado showroom where the episode would air for volunteers and children with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jeremy Renner spent some time with first responders. Some people who transported the critically injured star to Renown Regional Medical Center after his accident posed for pictures with him. The Care Flight helicopter that transported Renner to the hospital was also on display.

Jeremy Renner Nurse Says That ‘He Looks So Good Now’ After She Cares for Him Aboard Flight

“It’s good that he looks so good now,” said Care Flight nurse Jessica Leising, who treated Renner in the helicopter. While Jeremy Renner is the most famous person she ever treated, Leising said she has treated patients in much worse shape. “I’d hope not to be the worst one, I’m just happy to be a live one,” Renner said.

Renner was joined on Thursday by more than 20 family members, including his 10-year-old daughter, Ava. Renner said his daughter didn’t realize what he did for a living until recently. “I think it’s difficult for her how annoying people get when we are together,” Jeremy Renner said of what it’s like to be approached by adoring fans. “She’s always rolling her eyes, but I think she’s secretly proud of it as well,” he said.

Renner said the heroes in his life are his family. “They are stellar examples of humans, and I just happen to be related to them,” he said.

Renner’s Mother Surprised By Son’s On-Screen Success, Says He Was ‘Very Shy Little Boy’

“He’s a country boy at heart,” his mom Valerie Cearley told the outlet. “Family first. It was always family first for him.” Renner’s acting success still surprises her. “I never thought he’d be where he is today,” Cearley said. “He was a very shy little boy. I never thought he’d want to be in front of a camera.”