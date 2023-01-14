‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Posts New Hospital Footage After Suffering Snowplow Accident

Nearly two weeks after he was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a snowplow accident, Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner posts new footage of his recovery.

In his latest Instagram Stories, Jeremy Renner posted a video of his bed being rolled around at the hospital to what appears to be a CT scan or MRI late Friday (January 13th). He also wrote, “I wish you all a very special night.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Jeremy Renner’s latest round of tests comes just days after a source spoke about his condition after the accident. “Jeremy is making positive progress,” the source told PEOPLE. It was noted that while he’s improving, the actor still has a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner’s sister, Kym Renner, also shared some details about his condition. “We are so thrilled with his progress,” she declared. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

As previously reported, Jeremy Renner was out removing snow from a major storm outside his home near Reno. Speaking about the incident, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam stated, “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member.”

In an effort to stop the machine, Jeremy Renner attempted to climb into the driver’s seat. However, he ended up getting run over. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

9-1-1 Call Reveals That Jeremy Renner Was ‘Completely Crushed’ By Snowplow

Fox News Digital reported that a 9-1-1 call log revealed Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” underneath the snowplow and had difficulty breathing following the accident.

It was also revealed in the call log that Jeremy Renner had been bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries at the time. The caller told the 9-1-1 operation that they believed Jeremy Renner’s ride side of his chest was collapsed and his upper torso was crushed.

Jeremy Renner’s rep confirmed that several of his neighbors quickly assisted him. This included one of the neighbors (appearing to be a doctor), applying a tourniquet before the ambulance could arrive. He was eventually airlifted to the nearby hospital due to the condition of the roads.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” Renner’s rep stated. The repo noted that Renner did have surgery on January 2nd and remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. He eventually was able to post a snapshot of himself at the hospital. “Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner stated on Instagram. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”