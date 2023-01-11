‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Reportedly ‘Making Positive Progress’ in Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is showing fast improvement following a horrific snow plow accident that left him in critical condition on New Year’s Day.

According to a source per PEOPLE, “Jeremy is making positive progress.” However, he still has “a long road to recovery.”

The news comes a day after Renner’s sister, Kim, shared similar feedback. As she told the same publication, the 52-year-old is “crushing all progress goals.”

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” she gushed. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Jeremy Renner Was Crushed by Snowplow Weighing More Than 14,000 Pounds

Jeremy Renner was injured after a massive snowstorm piled feet of snow on his community near Reno, Nevada. The actor’s rep originally said that the incident occurred while Renner was using his PistenBully, or snowcat, to help plow out his neighbor’s driveway.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam later clarified that the Avenger star was actually helping a family member get their car out from under 3 feet of snow at the time. To do that, he used the more piece of equipment that weighs “at least 14,330 pounds.”

Renner successfully towed the “stuck” vehicle from the snow. And then he got out of the snowcat to speak to the family member.

“At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll,” Sheriff Balaam explained. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

Police Are Investigating a Possible Crime

A neighbor who witnessed the incident told TMZ that the machine crushed Renner’s leg and caused significant blood loss. Fortunately, another neighbor, who is a doctor, was also nearby. They were able to put a tourniquet on Renner’s leg and keep him alive while first responders battled the weather to reach the scene.

EMS was able to airlift the actor to the hospital where doctors have been treating him for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

As Renner continues to heal, authorities have been treating the site of the incident as an active crime scene. Authorities shared that the snowcat was supposed to have safety features to prevent such an accident. At 8 pm that night, police had impounded the machine. And the local sheriff’s office will continue “looking into the circumstances” surrounding the injuries.