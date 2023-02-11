‘Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Sees Symbol of ‘Hope’ in New Update Following Snowplow Accident

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner is recovering pretty well from his harrowing snowplow accident some five weeks ago. He’s hanging around at his Lake Tahoe mansion right now. On Thursday, Renner went on Instagram. He shares that much of the snow around his front entrance had now melted.

This development came as a symbol of ‘hope’ for the actor, 52, whose road to recovery could be a years-long ordeal consisting of intense physical therapy.

Renner wrote. “This melt brings HOPE … And a new entrance into my house it seems … Right in the front !?!?” He also included a photo of the cleared walkway.

Jeremy Renner Had His Chest Crushed In Massive Snowplow Accident

The Hawkeye actor had his chest crushed and his upper torso collapsed when he was pulled under and crushed by a seven-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day. He was trying to pull his nephew’s vehicle from the snow in his driveway when the horrifying incident occurred.

Jeremy Renner was heard in agony in a 911 call following the accident. He was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Renner, who is from Modesto, California, has been sharing updates on his condition and rehabilitation via social media. This includes a January 21 post showing in physical therapy for his legs, Daily Mail reports.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” Jeremy Renner wrote.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Actor Appears To Be Recovering Quite Nicely Five Weeks Since Accident

So, nearly three weeks have passed since that particular Instagram post. It’s been just over five weeks since the debilitating accident. From the sounds of it, Renner is recovering quite well.

Evangeline Lilly appears to be stunned by Renner’s resilience in the wake of his near-death experience. She plays the Wasp in the film set for wide release on February 17. In an interview with Access on Tuesday, Lilly said she visited him “the other night” and that the actor was “mobile” and moving around in a wheelchair.

Jeremy Renner, from his home, has been doing his best to promote season two of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered January 15, as well as his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations.