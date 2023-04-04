Mayor of Kingstown’s Jeremy Renner Takes a Moment to Thank Fans for ‘Positive, Loving Prayers’ Amid Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is thanking his thousands of fans for sensing words of love and encouragement as he was recovering from a snowplow accident that nearly took his life.

The Arrival star posted a clip from his upcoming tell-all special titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph to his Instagram page yesterday (April 3). The interview is his first since an over 14,000 lb PistenBully left him with a punctured lung and more than 30 broken bones.

In the caption, Renner took a moment to share his unending gratitude to everyone who supported him as he fought to recover in both the ICU and his home.

“For those that want the 411 on the 911 situation that happened this past New Years morning, I spoke with the wonderful @dianesawyer to share details of the incident…. Tune in if you like,” he began.

“Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family! I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness,” Renner continued. “It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude… so I can offer up some ‘Free Snowcat Rides’ up at the house if you’re interested??”

Jeremy Renner Admits He Doesn’t Regret Jumping in Fron of Snowplow

A promo for the interview teases that Jeremy Renner shared every detail from that day beginning with why he ended up in the snowplow’s path to admitting why he’d step in front of it again.

Renner had been using the machine to dig out driveways after a massive storm dumped two feet of snow on his neighborhood. And at one point he got out of the plow to help a family member get their car out from a pile.

While he was doing that, the plow began to roll, and his nephew was in its path. Renner jumped in front to save his nephew’s life. As a result, the crushing blow caused “eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken.” It also gave him broken bones in his “Face, eye socket, jaw, the mandible broken.”

“Lungs collapsed,” added Renner. “Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

Jeremy Renner’s special airs on ABC on April 6 at 10 PM ET.