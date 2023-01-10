Mel Gibson Dropped as Co-Grand Marshal From New Orleans Parade Over Concerning Threats

On Sunday afternoon, the Krewe of Endymion issued a statement that actor Mel Gibson will not be co-Grand Marshal in their parade. This is less than 24 hours after confirming his participation, local station WWLTV reports.

The Krewe of Endymion released a statement sharing that they received plenty of feedback following their announcement on Saturday. They had declared 67-year-old Gibson as one of the co-Grand Marshals for February’s upcoming Mardi Gras parade “Endymion Extravaganza”.

“Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern,” Krewe spokesperson Dan Kelly said in a statement. “In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade,” Kelly added.

This past Sunday, the Anti-Defamation League, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and the Jewish Community Relations Council issued a joint proclamation regarding Endymion’s selection. The statement said the groups “are appalled that Endymion chose Mel Gibson as the parade’s 2023 Grand Marshal to begin with.”

“Mel Gibson has a long history of making antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic slurs,” the statement read. “While the actor has made half-hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies, which may never heal.”

Mel Gibson is no stranger to controversy

Endymion issued a statement citing “threats that cause us great concern. This led to the decision of Gibson’s non-participation in the event. However, they failed to provide further details regarding any reactions aroused by their original announcement.

Numerous times in the past, Gibson has been accused of displaying anti-Semitic behavior. For example, Winona Ryder claimed that he once posed a question inquiring whether she was an “oven dodger”. However, Gibson’s representative vehemently denied this allegation and called it “%100 untrue”.

Mel Gibson, who has directed films such as Braveheart and The Passion of The Christ, is no stranger to controversy. In 2006 he made headlines after he unleashed a stream of antisemitic and sexist insults toward Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. In 2010, Mel Gibson terrorized his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva with the threat of rape while using a racial slur. Later on that same year, he was charged with misdemeanor battery due to attacking Grigorieva. He consequently pled no contest in court.

After Hollywood gave him the cold shoulder for a decade, the director found redemption with his 2016 war drama, Hacksaw Ridge. His work was well recognized and awarded; two Oscars wins coupled with four other nominations. Since then, Gibson has been the lead in numerous action films. However, most have had mixed reviews from critics and left theaters quickly.

Endymion is the renowned Mardi Gras super-krewe named after a Greek mythological figure. It is set to roar through New Orleans on February 18th. Tulane University’s football head coach Willie Fritz will serve as its grand marshal. This year was a landmark moment for Tulane – a private university in New Orleans. It defeated higher-ranked USC at this year’s Cotton Bowl with an unprecedented comeback.