Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.

Mel Gibson’s Awkward ‘Fox News’ Interview

During an appearance on Fox News‘ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” the show host, Jesse Watters, asked Mel Gibson what he believed reactions might have looked like had he gone up on stage during the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock, rather than Will Smith.

As you can see in the immensely awkward clip below (fast-forward to the 5:45 minute mark), Mel Gibson had a response in mind when it came to Watters’ question regarding the Oscars.

The host kicked off his question with, “You understand [ego] probably better than a lot of people, with your career.” He continued, “I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock if you would have been treated the same way. Mel?”

As a refresher, despite Smith’s actions at the Oscars, award show officials allowed him to stay for the duration of the event. He also received his first Oscar award and even saw a standing-o after concluding his acceptance speech.

As the Fox News host wrapped his question, Gibson grinned, pointed at the camera, and then made a motion as if he knew what would happen next would be as awkward as it was.

Suddenly, we hear a disgruntled woman, not pictured, state, “Hello, Jesse? Um, thank you, that’s our time.”

Instead of wrapping the interview, Watters tried once more, “Have you thought about that?”

Again, the woman interjected with, “Um, I’m – thank you, Jesse. Uh, we – that is our time.”

Why Was Mel Gibson’s Oscars Response Cut Off?

Multiple reasons likely contribute to Mel Gibson’s handler’s awkward cut off the Fox News interview. However, the Daily Mail suggests the main reason might be because other actors and iconic individuals that have commented on the situation have received backlash from the public.

Jim Carrey and Zoe Kravitz, for example, have come under verbal assault as, following their responses to Will Smith’s actions, people have accused them of hypocrisy, bringing up previous scandals that have also been aired by Twitter.

Gibson would likely face backlash himself had he shared his thoughts. The actor has been known to make anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments in the past.