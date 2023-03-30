Melissa Joan Hart Details Heartbreaking Experience Guiding Students to Safety After Nashville School Shooting

Following the devastating shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, actress Melissa Joan Hart opens up about the heartbreaking experience she had guiding schools to safety during the incident.

In her latest Instagram post, Hart detailed the story about helping students from the school to safety. “My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” the actress revealed. “We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. We helped these tiny little… kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Melissa Joan Hart also opened up about her own experience with school shootings. “We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook,” she explained. The actress was referring to the devastating 2012 elementary school shoot, during which 20 children and six adults died. “I just don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough.”

Hart also shared a touching post for those directly involved in the school shooting. “Praying for our neighbors and friends tonight and forevermore after these horrific events. Might post a video in a bit of our experience but it’s too raw right now.”

As previously reported, the shooting at The Covenant School resulted in the deaths of three students and three teachers. CNN reports that it was the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a year and the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 that left at least one person wounded.

Headmaster of The Covenant School Katherine Koonce Attempted to Stop the Shooting

Prior to her death, the headmaster of The Covenant School, Katherine Koonce, reportedly attempted to stop the devastating shooting from happening.

While speaking to FOX 17 News, Metro Nashville Councilman Russ Pulley said he confirmed with a witness that Koonce was on a Zoom call when the shooting began. The witness also revealed that once the headmaster heard the shots, she stopped the meeting and left her office to stop the shooter.

Pulley said he has verified the statements with the Metro Nashville Chief of Police John Drake during a press briefing. Drake then shared, “I did see the head school person and she was in the hallway by the office. She was in the hallway by herself. There was a confrontation I’m sure. You can tell [by] the way she was laying in the hallway.”

Koonce is one of the six victims of the school shooting. Others tragically killed were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, who was notably best friends with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, and beloved custodian Mike Hill as well as three students William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, and Evelyn Dieckhaus. The shooter was also shot and killed by the Nashville Police Department.