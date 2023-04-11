Metallica Announces Rock N’ Roll Marching Band Competition Ahead of Album Release

Calling all bands: Metallica is launching a wild new music competition with over six figures in prize money. But this isn’t your typical ‘Battle of the Bands’ talent show.

The Bay Area rock group is inviting all ages and talent levels to compete in a heavy metal marching band competition. The only catch? The marching ensembles have to belt out Metallica songs, of course.

According to a Metallica announcement, all interested marching bands must create their “most exciting, unique, and impressive” performances of some of the rock band’s most popular songs.

Marching bands can enter the competition via a special website, which provides them access to a library of professional sheet music charts. The library includes some of Metallica’s biggest hits like “Enter Sandman,” “One,” and “The Unforgiven.”

Bands can enter any of five categories, including collegiate D1, collegiate D2, high school, and others. Prize amounts will range from $10,000 to $75,000, with a total prize pool over $150,000. Professional judges are tasked with narrowing the field down to five finalists in each category; but Metallica, itself, will choose the big winners.

The winning teams will also receive instruments, gear, and new uniforms from the band and their sponsors Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario, and Gator. Fans will also get some sort of vote in the process, but it’s unclear whether fan participation will have any bearing on the final outcome.

Metallica releases new album, 72 Seasons, on April 13

Video submissions for the Metallica Marching Band Competition are due by Nov. 16, with voting beginning the next day. Winners will be selected on Dec. 1.

Metallica music actually shares a significant history with sports and marching bands. College football fans may remember the Ball State Marching Band famously performing a Metallica song during halftime of a 2011 game. Other teams like Virginia Tech have adopted Metallica songs such as “Enter Sandman” as unofficial entrance music to get the players and fans hyped up.

Virginia Tech women’s basketball also adopted the sing for its home games this past season.

The Hokies were the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 Regional of the NCAA Tournament this past month, which meant that they got to host the first two rounds of the Big Dance. However, the NCAA wanted the games to have some neutrality to them, so they banned the song during the tournament.

Of course, the best way to get college students to do anything is to tell them they can’t.

So what did the fans do? The large Virginia Tech student fan section sang the Metallica anthem loud and clear at the start of the game in a really cool moment.

The moment caught the attention of Metallica, who tweeted “You love to see it!” in response to the video.