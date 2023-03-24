‘The Rock’ Director Michael Bay Likely Targeted by Undercover Burglars, Police Say

Famous filmmaker Michael Bay recently saw life imitate art when a couple of crooks showed up to his home looking for something to steal. Bay’s house staff told police that two men arrived at the Los Angeles home on Monday. The men buzzed the intercom dressed as city officials dispatched to check the home’s water meters. Bay’s employee felt something was amiss, though, after answering the intercom.

Firstly, the van sported New York plates, which doesn’t make sense for a LA work truck. The “workers” also failed to adequately dress the part: the uniforms looked disheveled and the wrong size. One of the crooks’ stomachs was even hanging out.

House staff allowed them in temporarily, but immediately knew something was wrong when the crooks spent most of their time looking around instead of working. Bay’s staff then called the police.

Currently, the case hinges on a trespassing charge, but law enforcement believes the fake city workers were “casing the joint” — getting a feel for the property before a future robbery. The internet immediately compared the story of false identity to Bay’s hit film, Bad Boys II, where a very similar scenario occurs.

Michael Bay began his Hollywood career as an intern for George Lucas

In our modern era where criminals sometimes receive more grace than their accusers, Bay has remained fairly tight-lipped about his world views. He did spill last year, though, during press junkets for Ambulance that he believes the ‘American Dream’ is “dying.”

“It’s interesting,” Bay said to EW in 2022, “because a lot of European press have started to look at my movies. And they say, ‘You’re a very patriotic director. Do you feel that the American dream in is disappearing?’ And I’m, like, ‘That’s a very astute observation. And yes, I do.’ I do feel the American dream has been twisted and is disappearing. That’s how I feel.”

Bay’s preferred action comedy, which historically blends underdog heroes overcoming insurmountable odds with big budget effects sequences, relies heavily on American exceptionalism in order to work. One way he taps into America’s strength is by portraying military as heroes.

“The first time I worked with the military was The Rock,” Bay continued in the same interview. “I was the very first director to have real United States SEALs in a movie. As [producer Jerry] Bruckheimer always told me, ‘It’s where you get the great stuff, [getting] real people to do what they actually do.’

“Our movie was not cleared through the Pentagon, but when the SEALs came to the set, I said, ‘All right, pretend you guys are going into the Rock, you’re going underwater. How would you do it?’ And they explained, ‘This is how we would do the incursion.’

“They came back with stripes on their face and I’m like, ‘Okay, that is badass.’”