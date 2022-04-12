Michael Bay Says American Dream Has Been ‘Twisted and Is Disappearing’

Even at 57 years old, A-list director Michael Bay continues to live his version of the American dream: making heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat action flicks meant for nothing more than a few hours of entertainment. His latest offering, Ambulance, takes the audience on a delirious chase tour of Los Angeles; ingeniously shot during the pandemic, when the typically-bustling streets really were half-empty. For Bay, making movies that personify the extravagant, resourceful, sometimes blustering bravado of the United States is both a thrill and a dying art.

“It’s interesting,” Bay said to EW during his press junket for Ambulance, “because a lot of European press have started to look at my movies. And they say, ‘You’re a very patriotic director. Do you feel that the American dream in is disappearing?’ And I’m, like, ‘That’s a very astute observation. And yes, I do.’

“I do feel the American dream has been twisted and is disappearing. That’s how I feel.”

Bay didn’t elaborate on his thoughts concerning the American dream; but in many ways, his own career arc fills in the gaps. Very few, if any, directors in Hollywood care to embrace the big-budget, action extravaganza that celebrates pure American ingenuity anymore. Just as mainstream media often likes to portray the country as a bloated relic rife with bigotry, so, too, does the movie industry prefer to either comment ironically on Americana; or, in the case of superhero films (which have all but replaced the cliched “Michael Bay action movie”), the industry prefers to replace American exceptionalism with storylines of aloof freakishness or nonhuman ability winning the day.

Michael Bay leans on many different aspects of the American dream to express his films’ themes

Bay, on the other hand, keeps his movies fun, bombastic, and human: actual Americans in legitimate (and wildly over-the-top) human situations finding the strength to perform in superhuman ways. Quite often, he leans on real-life superheroes — the military — to drive his themes home for audiences.

“The first time I worked with the military was The Rock,” Bay continued in the same interview. “I was the very first director to have real United States SEALs in a movie. As [producer Jerry] Bruckheimer always told me, ‘It’s where you get the great stuff, [getting] real people to do what they actually do.’

“Our movie was not cleared through the Pentagon, but when the SEALs came to the set, I said, ‘All right, pretend you guys are going into the Rock, you’re going underwater. How would you do it?’ And they explained, ‘This is how we would do the incursion.’

“They came back with stripes on their face and I’m like, ‘Okay, that is badass.’ And I asked them, ‘And now you pop up through the cistern room — how would you do it?’ So three guys with stripes pop up, three guns pointed in different directions, as silent as you can be. I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re shooting that.'”

Bay said he likes to tell such deeply intense, yet altogether “American” stories because the mentality of real protectors transcends the average understanding of most ordinary citizens.

“I’ll tell you the reason why I do it. You start meeting these people that believe in their country, that put their life on the line. And then you get to know them, it’s a fascinating thing. I’ve been so admiring of people that would do that. “