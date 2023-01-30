Mickey Rourke Continues to Support Alec Baldwin Amid ‘Bulls—‘ Manslaughter Charges

Mickey Rourke came to Alec Baldwin’s defense for a second time after learning that Balwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Rourke first shared his opinions on the matter in an Instagram post on Jan. 19. The Daily Mail caught up with the actor as he was leaving a Hollywood dance studio this week and asked if he had any further comments on the matter.

“It is bullshsh** that an actor who is working on the set is handed a gun by somebody else whose job it is to make sure the gun is not loaded,” he replied.

“And Alec, if he doesn’t have experience in guns or whatever… usually they dry fire the gun up to six times in front of you,” he continued. “If it is me, I will take it and do it 12 more times. It’s like, he is not to blame.”

Mickey Rourke Stands Firm That Alec Baldwin is Not to ‘Blame’

The shooting happened while Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun on the Rust set in New Mexico. As the gun was pointing toward Hutchins, it fired. An armorer told Baldwin the prop was a “cold gun,” meaning there were no live bullets in the chamber.

“I feel so bad for the girl that died and her family,” Mickey Rourke added. “But don’t put the blame on Alec Baldwin. It is not his fault at all.”

“First, the f**king gun should have been tested. And there is no way a live bullet should have gotten in that gun. So, you put the blame on Alec Baldwin,” he continued. “Why? That is bullsh**.”

Alec Baldwin is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which both carry a sentence of up to 18 months in jail. Prosecutors also added an enhancement for use of a firearm, which could tack a mandatory minimum of five years to his sentence, if he is found guilty.

Prosecutors are handing Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed the same charges. The movie’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, took a plea deal to stay out of jail. He will serve six months of probation.

“It’s that simple,” Special Prosecutor Andrea Reed shared in a statement on Jan. 19. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”