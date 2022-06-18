Midland and Jon Pardi’s ‘Longneck Way to Go’ Is Headed to Country Radio

Midland’s third studio album, The Last Resort: Greetings From, was released in May. Two tracks hit streamers ahead of the release, with the titular “The Last Resort” being first. “Longneck Way to Go,” a collaboration with Jon Pardi, also hit streamers ahead of the release. Now, it’s going to country radio. According to WYRK’s Chris Owen, you’ll start hearing it in rotation on July 18.

New @MidlandOfficial single is “Longneck Way to Go”, feat. @JonPardi.



Impacts country radio on July 18th. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) June 18, 2022

Midland recently shared video of their performance at the Spotify House at CMA Fest that was soundtracked by the tune. “I’ve got a loooong, longneck way to go! Thank y’all for coming out and closing out Spotify House with your gator boys for the final day of CMA Fest,” the Instagram post was captioned, celebrating the latest single.

Meanwhile, Jon Pardi just announced his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. He dropped the news on Instagram. “Mr. Saturday Night coming September 2. Literally just finished the record and couldn’t wait any longer to tell y’all. Make sure to hit that preorder up top!” he captioned the Instagram announcement.

Pardi is on a roll right now behind the power of his most recent hit “Last Night Lonely.” That’s the first single from the forthcoming 14-track Mr. Saturday Night. Pardi also recently released the second track, “Fill ‘Er Up.”

This week, Pardi visited the Grand Ole Opry to perform “Last Night Lonely.”

Midland’s ‘The Last Resort’ Tour

Midland is on “The Last Resort” Tour throughout the summer. The trek will focus mostly on the southwest and west coast dates. They’re in Lake Charles, La. on Jun 30 and the tour continues with several dates throughout their native Texas and zigzags all the way up to Montana. Later this year, the band will head to Australia. Check out Midland’s website for a full list of tour dates and for ticket information.

‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ Tour Teams Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson

Jon Pardi will hit a few festivals this summer before embarking on his headlining tour in July. The “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” Tour begins on July 14 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Tex. The trek makes its way to the southeast by fall, concluding with a stop at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. Lainey Wilson will provide support throughout the tour. He’ll have three additional stops after the tour formally concludes, including his collaborators’ home of Midland, Tex., Rio Rancho, N. Mex and the Way Out West Fest in El Paso, Tex. For a full list of Jon Pardi’s tour dates and for ticket information, visit his website.