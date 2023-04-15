Mike Rowe Calls Out ‘Exponentially’ Expensive Cost of College

Never one to hold back on his opinion, Dirtiest Jobs star Mike Rowe is calling out the “exponentially” expensive cost of college.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While speaking to Fox News’ Varney & Co. on Friday (April 14th), Rowe stated that college isn’t worth attending anymore due to the high costs of community, public, and private universities. “It’s more expensive than it’s ever been,” he declared. “But it’s also more expensive than health care. It’s more expensive than real estate. It’s more expensive than energy.”

According to a recent report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, the cost of college and university programs has grown 169% since 1980. A fact that Mike Rowe says is “bananas.”

“Never in the history of Western civilization has a thing become more exponentially expensive faster than the cost of a four-year degree,” Rowe continued. “That’s [a] fact. If that doesn’t make you angry, then I don’t know what [will]. It’s bananas.”

As he continued to react to the statistic, Mike Rowe says the younger generations have been told the best path for most people is the most expensive path – which is college. “We’ve also promoted college not on its merits, but at the expense of every other kind of degree or any kind of certification training.”

Mike Rowe’s Foundation Gave Away $1 Million Scholarships in March 2023

Along with discussing the excessive cost of college education, Mike Rowe shared more details about his nonprofit, mikeroweWORKS Foundation. During the month of March, the foundation’s CEO gave $1 million in work ethic scholarships to students.

“My foundation focuses on the millions of jobs that are available that don’t require a four-year degree,” Rowe explained. “We offer a couple million bucks a year in work ethic scholarships. We’re doing it right now.”

Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, college enrollment has declined about 15% over the past decade. In contrast, the number of apprenticeships has increased by more than 50%. “Four-year enrollments are down, trade schools are up,” Rowe previously stated. He also said at the time that the is not “anti-college” or “anti-education.”

“I’m simply saying that after decades of telling generations of kids, the best path for the most people is the most expensive path, we’ve created this problem that we have right now,” Mike Rowe explained. “I think the ship is starting to turn.”

Rowe went on to add that the American work and education “culture” has created “the fault in our stars.” He said 7.2 million “able-bodied men” between 25 and 54 are not only working, but they are also not looking for a job. “That’s never happened before in peacetime in this country. So who’s going to pick up the slack?”