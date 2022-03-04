Mike Rowe Calls Out Politicians for Treating Truckers as ‘Villains’ During Freedom Convoy Protests

In late 2021, both Canadian and United States governments exempted cross-border truckers from COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an effort to curtail existing supply chain disruptions. These exemptions ended in mid-January 2022, however, affecting thousands of Canadian truckers. The indignation that ensued resulted in the protests now known as the “Freedom Convoy”. Since then, the convoy has faced condemnation by both the trucking industry and the governments of both the U.S. and Canada.

In the most recent action taken against protesters, the mayor of Ottawa threatened to auction off the rigs of non-compliant truckers. This would be done under the Emergencies Act without charging the truck drivers with a crime or giving them their day in court. Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe, found this new development absolutely outrageous.

As Canadian officials debate auctioning off the Freedom Convoy protesters’ trucks, @mikeroweworks gives me his take: “Truckers were the very definition of essentiality. Within the course of 2 weeks, they literally went from heroes to villains.” pic.twitter.com/zV3bEJOspI — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 22, 2022

In an interview with Glenn Beck, Rowe gave his thoughts on the protest and the state of the world today. “You know, what strikes me about all of this, and maybe this is somewhat of a silver lining, I kind of feel like we’re about to close the loop,” Rowe says. “When this started, truckers were right on the leading edge of heroes. They were the very definition of essentiality. In the course of two weeks, they literally went from hero to villain.”

Mike Rowe Talks Freedom Convoy Truckers and the World at Large

Neither Dirty Jobs star, Mike Rowe, nor podcast host, Glenn Beck, can understand the recent shifts in society. Both Mike Rowe and Glenn Beck agree that the Freedom Convoy truckers aren’t the only ones affected by the changing opinions.

In the last two years, many people traditionally viewed as heroes have become villains in the eyes of the public. Beck observes that the trend has happened with “everybody” (nurses, police, etc.). Mike Rowe agrees. “We are constantly changing the definition of words that, for a long time, we thought we understood,” Rowe says.

Mike Rowe and Glenn Beck also agree that Americans have become too fearful of taking risks. However, they also have hope that many people are growing tired of allowing themselves to be scared into submission.

“Those definitions are evolving in real-time. And if we question it, if we ask about it, they look at us like a cow looking at a new gate,” Rowe says. “Like, ‘Of course, infrastructure involves reparations,’ … ‘Of course, that protest was peaceful. What do you mean?'”

“In so many ways we’ve been asked, I think, to simply ignore what we’re looking at and pretend that a new language has come along with lots of words that we used to understand but no longer do. It’s confounding.”