Mike Rowe Hilariously Takes Some Time to ‘Relax’ on the Job in Florida

Mike Rowe is showing off some of the perks of a Dirty Job in Florida today.

After taking a decade-long hiatus, Mike Rowe’s wildly popular docuseries is back on the Discovery Channel. And by the looks of a recent post, the host was filming in the sunshine state this week.

But while he was enjoying some R&R between sets, the 60-year-old didn’t head to the state’s many sandy beaches. Instead, he grabbed a floating recliner, a pair of rubber boots, and a cocktail. Then, he lounged in the filmy green water of a pool gone wrong.

“There are many attractions here in Florida, and countless ways to relax,” he commented alongside two pictures. “Today, this one caught my eye…”

In the second picture, it’s clear that Rowe was working on an episode of Dirty Jobs that highlighted the blue collared pool cleaner. The pic shows the host and another worker covered in grime while trying to clean a backyard oasis that must have been stagnant for years.

This Year’s ‘Dirty Jobs’ Has Taken Mike Rowe From an Oil Rig in Oklahoma to a Pool in Florida

In an earlier episode, Mike Rowe spent time with some “roughnecks” on an Oklahoma oil rig who only work six months a year and rake in around $80,000.

The experience once again solidified Rowe’s theory that people don’t need four-year degrees to make a handsome living in this country. Because after putting in a half year’s worth of hard work, all those employees get to enjoy time for a light side gig or a long vacation.

Today I learned that a roughneck in Oklahoma can make $80K in his 1st year on the job working just 6 months. Some guys use the extra time to freelance in other trades. Plumbing, electric, HVAC, the need is there and the opportunities are endless. Thanks guys for your hospitality. pic.twitter.com/55FprjKASa — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) March 24, 2022

And the episode was particularly special for Rowe. Since President Joe Biden signed executive orders last year that displaced 11,000 Keystone Pipeline employees, he’s been advocating for people in the industry.

In an interview with Fox News, Rowe stressed how the measures hurt the entire nation.

“It’s everybody that is affected,” he said. “Our country is still united, more or less, and we have a workforce that’s either balanced or it’s not.”

“When the workforce is fundamentally out of balance then the rest of us become disconnected from a thing that we rely on,” Rowe continued. “Just wait until we truly make [the oil and gas industry] the enemy and disconnect ourselves so completely from that part of our economy that we really start to see the impact,” Mike Rowe said. “Then you’ll have 330 million people involved in this conservation.”