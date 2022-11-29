Mike Rowe Promotes National Parks in New ‘How America Works’ Episode

Mike Rowe turned his attention to this country’s majestic national parks for Monday’s episode of How America Works.

And he admits that he’d rather his viewers be outside in the fresh air and exploring one of these parks rather than learning about them via TV.

“I’ve been blessed, really lucky over the years to see my fair share of national parks,” Mike Rowe says in a video he posted to Instagram. Then he starts listing some of those parks from the Grand Canyon, Grand Tetons, Joshua Tree, the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite and Yellowstone.

Mike Rowe Says Americans Spend 1 Billion Hours at National Parks

He estimated that he’s personally visited up to three dozen of the parks. “I know that’s just scratching the surface. And I know I’m not alone.” In fact, there are 423 national park sites in the United States. You can find them in every state, plus Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Guam.

Then he quoted some stats to quantify how much Americans do love these parks. He said we spent a collective 1 billion hours at these parks camping, exploring or just sight seeing, each year.

“If you’re not among them, you should be,” Mike Rowe told his followers. “Because no TV show, even one as spectacular as this one, can help to capture the majesty or grandeur of our national parks. All I can tell you is their existence is a big part of what makes this country great.”

Mike Rowe listed Yosemite as one of the national parks he’s visited. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

And then Mike Rowe points out “the accessibility, the fact you and I are welcome there, that’s a critical part of how America works.” That’s the point of the episode. Rowe is all about the American worker, especially the ones who make their living outside, getting their hands dirty. The show runs on Fox Business.

Speaking of dirty jobs, Mike Rowe dropped a video on his Twitter account Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of his music video. Yes, the guy who makes a living promoting the American worker also can tie it all to a Christmas tune. This time a year ago, he and country star John Rich performed a duet to “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job.”

“Can’t believe it’s been a year since this thing came out,: he wrote. “Seems like yesterday. Still recall the day we eclipsed Adele and Mariah on the charts. Strange days, indeed. No less shocking, another season of Dirty Jobs, back around the same time. Ho, ho, ho!”

Can't believe it's been a year since this thing came out. Seems like yesterday. Still recall the day we eclipsed Adele and Mariah on the charts. Strange days, indeed. No less shocking, another season of Dirty Jobs, back around the same time. Ho, ho, ho! https://t.co/hV06kwV1zp — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) November 28, 2022

Did you notice that Mike Rowe and John Rich were joined by special guests to sing the chorus. Yes, those were the Oak Ridge Boys. And their reasoning for claiming the job of Santa as a dirty jobber? If you think about it, Santa climbs up and down chimneys. He’s got to sprint past guard dogs to deliver the presents. And he gets his sugar fix by eating all those cookies.



.