Mike Rowe Proves He Can Build an Impressive Fire

We’re not sure if Mike Rowe is trying to be deep or ironic with his latest tweet. Maybe he just wants to show off his skills.

Whatever his reasons, hidden, obvious or otherwise, the Dirty Jobs star posted a photo of some flames. The snap showed Rowe smiling in front of a huge outdoor rock fireplace. He captioned it: “Now that’s a fire!!!”

He certainly looks toasty and warm on this early spring day. We’re assuming he got his hands dirty gathering the wood for such a big fire.

When he’s not building big fires, Mike Rowe is busy with his podcast, The Way I Heard It. Earlier this week, he was touting barbecue in a crockpot. He says the best BBQ is made there. We’ll give him benefit of the doubt on that one.

Mike Rowe Talked About More A Serious Topic This Week

Over on Instagram, Mike Rowe tackled another, more serious topic. He wanted to talk about debt, specifically student debt. And he brought in Dave Ramsey for the conversation.

“Our country is desperate, in my opinion, for a conversation about debt – in particular, student loan debt,” Mike Rowe wrote. “I’ve had a lot of those conversations with a lot of people, but this is the best one yet. If you or someone you know is considering borrowing money for college, please listen to Dave Ramsey tell it like it is.”

Rowe was eager to chat with Ramsey about his documentary Borrowed Future: How Student Loans Are Killing the American Dream.

And student loan debt is a problem. U.S. News reported that college graduates in the class of 2020 borrowed about $30,000 to pay for college. That’s s $5,000, or 20 percent, increase from the class of 2010. Other surveys have higher estimates.

The amount of debt depended on the prestige of the institution. Students who graduated in 2020 from a ranked private school took out loans on average of $32,029. Public school grads borrowed about $26,000. But there is good news. Fewer students are taking out loans. In 2010, 68 percent of graduates borrowed money to pay for school. A decade later, that number dropped to 64 percent.

The government paused federal student loan payments when the pandemic first started in 2020. But those payments will start again on May 1. There is talk about canceling part of a student’s debt.

Mike Rowe is on record that he’s against forgiving the debt.

“My reasons for opposing student loan forgiveness are not a secret,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post. “I’ve written at length on this page about the fundamental unfairness of doing such a thing. Especially to the millions of Americans who have paid their student debts and sacrificed much to do so.”