Mike Rowe Reveals the ‘Dirty Jobs’ That Were the Most Stomach-Churning

Mike Rowe has seen many nauseating careers while filming Dirty Jobs. But this season opened his eyes to a whole new level of sickening things.

“It’s a very filthy season,” he admitted to FOX Business. “I mean, we see some things that will make your stomach roll.”

The Grammy-nominated host brought his hit reality series this past January after a nine-year hiatus. The concept follows the same general theme as the show of years past. Mike Rowe travels the country and highlights the less-than-glamorous work that people are doing unnoticed.

Rowe decided to return to Dirty Jobs when the 2020 pandemic revitalized the idea of essential workers. And when he hit the road to film episodes, he realized that he hadn’t even touched the surface of what people are doing behind the scenes.

While chatting with Fox, he explained several shocking and tedious jobs he never knew existed. And he noted two others that were life-altering.

One ‘Dirty Job’ Left Mike Rowe With ‘Fevered and Vivid’ Dreams

The first job he experienced what downright painful. But luckily for him, he only had to witness the agony secondhand.

“The one that freaked me out interestingly was … there’s a guy named Ed Currie who grows the Carolina Reaper, which is a hot pepper, one of the hottest peppers ever made. In fact, he does a thing called the ghost pepper. One drop of this stuff on your tongue can really wreck your whole day.”

Rowe shadowed Currie all day. But he was set to record a song with John Rich that evening. So his team wanted to make he didn’t try the pepper because it would likely leave him unable to speak. So, his producer took one for the team.

“He threw up in his beard. [He] hallucinated,” Rowe explained. “Didn’t sleep for two days.”

The second gig that left him feeling uneasy—spaying and neutering—is common, but Rowe never put my thought into the actual process. Now that he knows how it works, he wishes he could unknow.

“It’s not every day a licensed veterinarian will give you a scalpel and let you castrate a cat. Spaying and neutering feral cats is a huge undertaking,” he shared.

“I went to … a facility in Texas that focuses entirely on castrating these feral cats to stop their population from exploding. I mean, just on a personal level, to remove the testicles of another creature … Let’s just say that my dreams that night were fevered and vivid,” Rowe continued.

You can stream the new season on discovery+ and catch the newest episodes on Discovery every Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT.