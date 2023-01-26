Mike Rowe Says U.S. Government is Enabling ‘Millions of Men’ to Stop Working

Mike Rowe believes the U.S. government is enabling “millions of men” to not only quit their jobs but to stay out of the workforce for good.

Last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest data about the unemployment and workforce participation rate. While the former was sitting at a respectable 3.5 percent, the latter suggested a major problem.

The workforce participation rate was 62.30%, which meant that about seven million able-bodied men aged 25 to 54 had essentially opted out of working for the long term.

As Rowe has pointed out in the past, these people haven’t left the labor force due to a lack of opportunity. There are currently 779,000 well-paying manufacturing jobs open alone, CBS News reported. But still, most of the men appear to be logging about seven hours a day watching TV and playing video games and show no desire to change their situations.

During an interview with CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil, Mike Rowe said that someone has to be helping those men survive, and he fears the helper is the federal government.

“It’s almost as though some entity is paying them,” he said. “It’s almost as if somebody is not letting them fail… some giant parent.”

Dokoupil hinted that an “uncle” was giving them handouts. Understanding the joke, Rowe replied, “Could be a rich uncle, yes, could be a very wealthy uncle.”

Mike Rowe Warns That the People Won’t Recognize the ‘Giant Issue’ Until It’s Too Late

CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons, who works with 14,000 manufacturing companies, told CBS that those companies have about one and a half jobs open for every worker. He also noted that “99,9” percent of the establishments admit that “their number one challenge” is trying to “fill those open jobs.”

And those positions pay well. On average, someone working in a manufacturing job earns $30 an hour. But people seem to think they’re above working blue-collar jobs, so they choose not to work at all.

“It used to be dirty, dark, and dangerous. Today, it’s very sleek. It’s very technology-driven,” said Timmons.

Dokoupil noted that most public schools have scratched shop classes from their curricula, which means most young adults are underprepared for skilled labor jobs, so they never even consider the career. On top of that, society pushes college and office jobs over everything.

“It goes back to the stigmas and stereotypes and myths and misperceptions that are keeping guidance counselors from talking about opportunities like this,” Rowe shared. “…It’s those things that are keeping parents from putting all the options on the table.”

“I think it’s a giant issue,” Rowe warned. “And by the time we realize how big of an issue it is, we’re going to have a hard time turning the temperature down.”