Mike Rowe Speaks on How America’s Relationship With Law Enforcement Has Been ‘Frayed’ and ‘Overwrought’

This week, Mike Rowe, the best spokesman for ordinary workers everywhere, turned his cameras on those in blue — the men and women of law enforcement.

He hosts a weekly series on Fox Business called How America Works. And the premiere episode of season two was all about a week in the lives of several cops in Wilmington, N.C. He appeared earlier in the day with Fox Business host Stuart Varney to provide a preview of the episode. And Mike Rowe said he wanted to focus on the 99.9 percent-plus of law enforcement who are good cops.

“Each week, we take a deep look at an industry that is truly important to how our country works. Often times these industries are misunderstood,” Rowe told Varney.

“We’ve looked at oil, we’ve looked at beef … textiles and all sorts of other things. But this year I just thought cops,” he said.

Mike Rowe said he wanted to focus on telling the stories of law enforcement because “there’s never been a tougher time to be a cop.” Why? He said “300 million people in this country for the last four years or so have had a steady diet of what bad cops look like. And look, those stories are important, we have to tell them.

“But we’ve got 800,000 cops in this country. And 99.9 percent of them are on the right side of the law, all of the time,” Rowe said. “Most of them never even draw a weapon in the course of their career. And they’re out there working day after day. And we just thought it would be good to take an honest look at a police force.”

Mike Rowe and Crew Spent a Week with Law Enforcement in N.C.

Rowe said he and his crew spent a week with the cops in the North Carolina city. They were “just being a fly on the wall and watching what happens day in and day out for the average cop. And we’re really proud of the show. I think it does an important service. It reminds people, that look, if the only thing that you look at is the worst possible thing all of the time, you’re just going to lose your sense of perspective.

“We’re starting to see what happens when our relationship with law enforcement gets frayed and overwrought. It’s not pretty.”

The highlight used to promote the show was a pretty normal scene. A cop was out with his yellow lab, doing a parade sweep with the city’s K-9 Unit. Check out the clip and stick around for what Rowe said at the end of the interview.

While Mike Rowe talked law enforcement, he also had extraordinary news for workers, particularly in the trades. Varney pointed out that 64 percent of workers said they’d left a job for one that paid them more money.

“It’s a great time to have a skill that’s in demand,” Rowe told Varney. “It’s a great time to be willing to move. If you’re willing to go where the work is, (if) you’re a plumber, steam fitting, welding, carpentry, HVAC. I’ve never seen anything like it. My foundation has been training those folks for the last 14 years. I think now, the world is your oyster, (He sees) story after story after story of six figure tradesmen out there right now working when it suits them. It’s pretty remarkable.”