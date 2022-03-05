Mike Rowe Speaks on Issue of ‘Delayed Gratification’ in American Culture

Though you may know him best for his Dirty Jobs role, Mike Rowe is involved in a variety of other endeavors too. Besides being a storyteller and narrator, he enjoys talking about politics and recently discussed the issue of “delayed gratification” in American culture.

Speaking with Faithwire’s Tré Goins-Phillips, Rowe discussed his upcoming TBN series, The Story Behind the Story. Additionally, the two discussed other prominent issues in American society when “delayed gratification” became a topic. Rowe admits it’s a complicated issue, but believes better “storytelling” is the key. The two talk about how younger generations want things immediately and don’t want to be lectured or criticized. If we highlight the story of getting there and learning something, it is more effective for inspiring.

“People who live their lives by some sort of a code,” Rowe began. “You know, I think that’s important, telling their stories is important. The problem is nobody wants a sermon. Nobody wants a lecture. Nobody wants to be scolded and I certainly don’t want to do any of those things either. So, it’s a tricky balance.”

Rowe goes on to use Dirty Jobs as an example. If it wasn’t an entertainment show, nobody would watch because it would be, well, boring, he says. Dirty Jobs highlights the end result of learning a skill. Besides that, it provides the story and background information through the people on it. The stories we see and hear help motivate people to learn critical skills society needs or better themselves, even if the rewards aren’t immediate.

Mike Rowe States America is ‘Coming Out’ of its Pandemic ‘Stupor’

As stated, Mike Rowe is no stranger when it comes to social commentary or politics. Along those lines, he appeared in another interview last month to talk about America and its current state of affairs. One of the things he mentioned is he believes we’re finally “coming out” of our pandemic “stupor.”

In early February, Mike Rowe sat down for The Brian Kilmeade Show and talked to Brian about how our country is tired of COVID restrictions. Comparing our outlook to the fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” he said we’re realizing many COVID mandates are contradictory and we’re now coming out of our “stupor.”

“We’ve been asked to lend credibility to that which is incredulous. … We know it makes no sense to walk through a diner with the mask, only to take it off when you’re seated,” Rowe stated. “We know it makes no sense to cover a kid’s face who’s two years old or five years old or 15 years old, so they can go to school… And yet, for two years, very few people said anything. Well, now the kids spoke up and people are nodding their heads and we’re coming out of our stupor.”