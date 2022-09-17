Mike Rowe Speaks Out About Urgent Need for Americans to ‘Get Back to Work’

Mike Rowe has an important message for Americans, making a moving post on his Instagram urging people to “get back to work.” It’s an important stance that comes as the Dirty Jobs star attends National Auto Glass Week in San Antonio Texas, an event at which Mike Rowe spoke with thousands of people in the industry. And, Rowe notes, this is a group of people that helps to support another industry … transportation.

“National Auto Glass Week in San Antonio,” Mike Rowe announces in a recent Instagram post. Rowe goes on to note that while attending the event, he spoke with “a few thousand people” about the industry.

People who are “responsible for the manufacturing, tinting, calibrating, and installation of your windshield,” the star notes. And, Rowe adds, it is this group of workers that helps another industry, the transportation industry, thrive.

“It was a pleasure to be in their company,” the star notes in the Instagram caption.

“[And] share a few filthy stories from my disgusting resume,” he quips.

Mike Rowe Discusses The “Amount Of Opportunity In This Country”

In a recent Instagram post, Mike Rowe acknowledges his message is one he delivers often. However, Rowe explains, he cannot “leave an event like this and not say it again – the amount of opportunity in this country is truly shocking.”

The Dirty Jobs star notes that while the “official unemployment rate may be low, so is the “overall labor participation rate.”

“Millions of able-bodied people are choosing not to work,” Rowe says.

“[And] eleven and a half million positions remain open,” he adds. “most of which don’t require a four-year degree.”

Millions Of Opportunities Exist In Various Industries All Across The Country

As Mike Rowe continues with his inspiring “back to work” message, he notes that there are millions of positions open all across the country. All exist in industries such as the auto glass industry and many, many others, the star says. Each one is ready to offer some big opportunities for those willing to do the work.

“[M]any of those 11.5 million open positions that currently exist in our country, exist in industries like this one,” Rowe relates.

“[All] of them represent a path to something that looks a lot like prosperity,” he adds.

“To say it another way, a lot of the people standing behind me are small business owners who are absolutely killing it,” Rowe says in the Instagram caption that sits alongside a group pic from the National Auto Glass event.

“doing things with glass that most of us don’t think twice about,” Rowe says.

“They are busy beyond belief, and every single one of them is hiring,” the speaker continues. “Every. Single. One.”